Where to see the Northern Lights in the UK tonight as a solar storm warning is in place





People in many parts of the UK have already had the chance to see a spectacular celestial light show as the Northern Lights appeared on Friday, and the Met Office said skygazers can get the same opportunity on Saturday night.

Intense solar storms and clear night skies have made it easier to see the brilliant Technicolor phenomenon even in places that are rarely seen.

Normally only visible from the northern part of the British Isles, Friday evening's far-reaching Aurora Borealis was sparked by the most extreme solar storm since 2003.

Met Office spokesman Stephen Dixon said conditions could continue on Saturday night ahead of the weekend.

At least four coronal mass ejections (CMEs) from the Sun are currently releasing large amounts of plasma in incredibly strong magnetic fields.

A sufficiently large solar storm could potentially impact infrastructure on Earth, such as power networks and communications.

People flock to St Mary's Lighthouse in Whitley Bay on Friday to view the Aurora Borealis (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)

NOAA on Friday measured the geomagnetic storm as a G5 magnitude, which indicates the strongest possible level for a geomagnetic storm.

The last G5 storm event to hit Earth was in 2003, which caused a power outage in Sweden.

The National Weather Service has issued a space weather alert warning of an X-ray radio outage on Friday due to intense solar weather that could affect radio communications for about an hour.

In the United States, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) issued a severe geomagnetic storm warning.

The report warned that the unusual event could cause disruptions to GPS satellites, power grids, electronic devices including mobile phones and the internet from 12pm ET (5pm UK time).

When and where can you see the Northern Lights?

Where skies are clear and sufficiently dark, sightings are expected to develop after the CME arrives over the northern half of England, with the Aurora likely to be visible at similar geomagnetic latitudes as across the UK, the Met Office said. .

Enhanced activity is expected to continue, but levels are expected to decrease from 11 May to 12 May (Saturday to Sunday). Given the potential for additional CMEs heading toward Earth over the next few days, auroral activity may continue to strengthen thereafter.

Although the solar weather will be harsh, land weather across the UK and Ireland is expected to be warm and sunny throughout most areas throughout the weekend.

ITV News meteorologist and weather presenter Chris Page claimed we could see the Northern Lights this evening.

Activity is expected to slowly taper off, but it's likely we'll see it again tonight (clouds permitting), he said.

Meanwhile, Met Office meteorologists said there were sightings from top to tail across the country on Friday night.

Chris Snell said: “It is difficult to fully predict what will happen in the Earth's atmosphere, but solar activity will still strengthen tonight, so we could see the light again in parts of northern England, including Scotland, Northern Ireland and further afield. Northern England.

Sightings are unlikely in southern England on Saturday, but Mr Snell said the light might be visible through powerful camera lenses.

The Meteorological Administration is forecasting clear skies again on Saturday, so the best viewing time will be right after sunset.

The best weather for viewing the Northern Lights is expected to be in Scotland, northern England and Ireland, where the Northern Lights are best seen.

What are the Northern Lights?

The creation of the Aurora Borealis begins in the huge magnetic pressure fields of sunspots on the Sun's surface (see the black marks in the main image at the top of this story).

These are ejected as coronal mass ejections (CMEs) as plasma-charged particles are ejected from the Sun. And when it points in the direction of the Earth, it sends these charged particles towards our atmosphere. The flow of particles is known as the solar wind.

Charged particles interact with oxygen and nitrogen in Earth's upper atmosphere to produce the different colors of the aurora, giving them their unique appearance.

Professor Matthew Owens, from the University of Reading, said: “Over the past 48 hours we have witnessed a series of explosions known as coronal mass ejections (CMEs) from the Sun, and they appear to be heading straight for us.” Our predictions are that six or seven of these explosions are building up on their way from the Sun to Earth. The universe is a mess right now.

It is very difficult to predict the arrival time of the CME, but a best estimate is around 2am BST tonight (Saturday 11 May). If you sleep in or wake up before the sun rises, you may want to look north to see the Northern Lights.

Strong auroras are likely to be seen in Scotland and northern England (and the weather appears to be cooperating for optimal viewing). It may extend further south, but it's hard to say until magnetic field measurements are made when the CME arrives, he said.

