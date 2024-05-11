Northern Lights: How to see the Northern Lights in the UK tonight as solar storms continue





Britons have a great chance to see the Northern Lights for the second day in a row after captivating images showed bands of pink, purple and green light across the sky across the UK on Friday night.

The glow, also known as the Aurora Borealis, was made more visible as a result of an extreme geomagnetic storm, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The Met Office reported that Friday hosted the highest geomagnetic record in the UK since 2003. The result, they said, was a very vivid aurora sighting.

The image shows bands of red, purple and chartreuse illuminating the sky above Arthurs Seat and Salisbury Crags in Edinburgh's Holyrood Park.

Further south, beyond St Mary's Lighthouse in Whitley Bay on England's northeast coast, locals flock to the beach to see its spectacular lights.

The Aurora Borealis, also known as the Northern Lights, is above Arthurs Seat and Salisbury Crags in Holyrood Park, Edinburgh. (Jane Barlow/PA Wire) The Aurora Borealis shines on the horizon at another location by Anthony Gormley at Crosby Beach (Peter Byrne/PA Wire) People gather at Crosby Beach to see the Northern Lights, also known as Crosby's Aurora (EPA)

And in Liverpool, lights were seen behind Anthony Gormley's Another Place statue.

The light was also visible throughout Europe and North America. The image shows flashes of purple and pink over Lake Balaton near Ponyod, Hungary, an hour and a half drive from the capital Budapest.

About 6,000 miles away, campers north of San Francisco, California, also enjoyed the brightly colored display.

The Met Office said the Northern Lights were likely to be seen again on Saturday night, especially in northern England.

But they added that using long exposure cameras could increase the chances of seeing lights further south, where they are less visible.

Met Office space weather manager Krista Hammond said: “Several coronal mass ejections from the Sun are expected to reach Earth in the coming days, potentially resulting in auroral visibility across the UK.

Aurora visibility could last until Saturday night, but as things stand they are likely to be less widespread than Friday night and northern England is likely to continue to have the best viewing possibilities.

The Northern Lights illuminate the night sky over Lake Balaton near Ponyod, Hungary (EPA) The Aurora Borealis, or Northern Lights, illuminate the night sky over a camper tent north of San Francisco in Middletown, California (AFP via Getty Images)

You'll have to wait until at least 10:30 PM to see this sight. The clearer the sky, the easier it is to see.

At this time of year, as the nights become shorter, the nights are darkest from 11:30 PM until early morning.

The Met Office added that different colors are expected at different times and places depending on the ebb and flow of geomagnetic activity.

Paul Norris, 47, of Allerton Bywater, West Yorkshire, said seeing the lights outside Leeds was not what we expected.

My wife Emma and I woke up our eldest daughter Phoebe (12) to watch them. This may be a once-in-a-lifetime experience, and it was definitely the first time I had ever seen them. We spent about an hour watching them move across the sky.

Sarah Sharpe, from Thorngumbald, East Yorkshire, said discovering the light was a dream come true.

She said: It was absolutely fantastic and probably a once-in-a-lifetime experience for me. I have been waiting to see the Northern Lights for a very long time. It was a dream come true to see such a fantastic display.

