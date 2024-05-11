UK Weather: The UK can enjoy 28C heat. 'Thunderous downpour' 'with a bang' before the weekend ends | uk news





Parts of England are set to experience their hottest temperatures of the year on Saturday as summer weather is set to continue on Sunday with highs reaching 26C (79F) and thunderstorms expected.

The highest temperatures are expected in the south-east on Saturday, with possible temperatures reaching 28C (82F) on Sunday.

If either day hits the forecast, it will record the highest temperature of the year so far. The 24.6C (77F) observed in London on Thursday (the hottest day of the year so far) was well above the Met Office's monthly average of 15C (59F).

But the situation is expected to change dramatically on Sunday afternoon, when an amber warning for thunderstorms has been issued for most of England. Forecasters warned of a “thunderstorm” with the potential for heavy rain.

The warning is in effect from noon to 10pm on Sunday and applies to north-west England, most of Wales, most of central England and the south-west.

Image: Central London on Thursday. Photo: PA

Sky News weather presenter Kirsty McCabe said: “The weekend will start off warm and sunny but will end with thunderous rain pouring in from the west.”

“Friday night was very mild and there were clear skies for many, good conditions for Northern Lights watchers and you might get lucky tonight too. [Saturday]!”

She said Saturday “will be a warm and sunny day with temperatures in the low to mid 20s.”

Image: A woman sunbathing in Hastings, East Sussex. Photo: PA

She said: “High temperatures could reach 26 degrees across parts of the Midlands and south-east England, but there is a chance of showers in some areas.”

“Sunday will be hotter and wetter with highs of 27C or even 28C (82F) in the South East.

“However, thunderstorms can move in from the west, dropping 30 to 50 mm (1.2 to 2 inches) of rain in just a few hours, along with hail, lightning and gusty winds.

“This signals a change to cooler and more unsettled weather next week.”

Image: High Wycombe

On Friday night, some parts of the country were able to enjoy the amazing lights of the Northern Lights.

Aurora – see all the best photos from the night here

Severe solar storms meant the Aurora Borealis, normally only visible in the northern parts of the British Isles, was enjoyed by people across the UK, including Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and, unusually, southern England.

One space physicist told Sky News:

A CME is a phenomenon in which large clouds of high-energy plasma are ejected from the Sun into space, and there are currently numerous sunspots targeting Earth.

