The Northern Lights could be visible across the United States thanks to a rare solar storm





Three rapid explosions of charged particles that burst toward Earth from the sun's scorching outer atmosphere Wednesday could lead to stunning auroras across a wide swath of the United States and a colorful hue as far as South Florida to begin the weekend.

Traveling at more than 2.5 million kilometers per hour, the trio of coronal mass ejections (CMEs) merged into a single pulse of plasma and magnetic field during the 60-hour journey from the Earth's atmosphere. sun towards ours.

Tracking these developments, experts at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Space Weather Prediction Center issued a severe geomagnetic storm watch ahead of its arrival. It was the first such alert issued by the agency in nearly 20 years.

Visible auroras are possible across much of the United States following this expected storm. An event of this magnitude is also likely to cause disruptions to radios, satellites, and perhaps even some power grids, although that's not what most people should worry about.

This weekend, aurora potential began with a sunspot more than 10 times larger than Earth. In fact, it's a sunspot so large that it's visible to the naked eye through a pair of eclipse glasses.

Solar flares and CMEs are often associated with sunspots. Larger, more intense spots can result in more frequent and intense releases of material from the sun's atmosphere.

Satellites dedicated to tracking solar activity detected the first CME emerging from the solar corona around 9:00 a.m. EDT on May 8. A second, smaller CME erupted in the same region a few hours later, followed by another explosion of charged material about eight hours later. hours after that.

The three CMEs erupted with different intensities and speeds. The first CME was the largest and slowest of the trio, which allowed the second, faster CME to collide and merge into the first. The third CME in the group would also eventually catch up, allowing the three bursts of charged particles to reach Earth in a single wave about 60 hours after their ejection from the sun.

The combined intensity of the three CMEs simultaneously sweeping through Earth's atmosphere is the driving force behind the violent geomagnetic storm.

If everything stays on track, a memorable series of auroras could grace the skies over much of the United States overnight Friday into Saturday morning.

The timing of the event likely places the peak disruption in the middle of the night in the United States, providing an excellent viewing opportunity across most of the country if the event remains on its trajectory.

A geomagnetic storm of this intensity could make auroras visible over Seattle to Chicago to New York and Washington, D.C., with auroras possible as far away as Oklahoma City and Raleigh, North Carolina. Colors can be visible on the northern horizon as far north as Florida.

People in Europe and Asia may also see auroras if the storm arrives during the night. At the height of an event of this magnitude, the Northern Lights could dance above London, Paris, Berlin and Moscow.

