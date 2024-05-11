Why Britain won't win Eurovision (according to the data)





If Eurovision were a popularity contest, Britain would have gotten the hint by now. With the possible exception of Germany, we have met our end more times than any other country this century. And the dreaded void points have become a painfully familiar feature in every conversation about the contest. But is public politics all to blame, or is it simply that we are not good enough?

The politics of Eurovision

Sir Terry Wogan, Eurovision spokesman for 40 years, was firmly in the former camp. Fed up with the sharp decline in fortunes following Katrina & the Waves' British win in 1997, the presenter said Eurovision was no longer a music contest. Instead, the contest was marred by regionalism and bloc voting.

Britain's ranking in Eurovision

Since 1997, this trend has accelerated. As evidenced by both the judging panel and the televoting stages of the scoring process, countries have been enthusiastic about supporting countries with historical, cultural and geographical links to their own.

Scandinavia, for example, benefits greatly from this. Nearly a quarter of Sweden's votes this century have come from Finland, Denmark, Iceland and Norway. This regional loyalty is reciprocated and has probably helped the Scandinavian countries win a third of their competitions since 2000.

Sweden, this year's host country, knows its winning streak all too well. As the second semi-final took place on Thursday evening, hosts Malin kerman and Petra Mede parodied last year's winning song, Loreen's Euphoria, which included the lines Please don't be mad, we love Eurovision so much.

Likewise, Greece could benefit from support from its neighbors Albania, Bulgaria and North Macedonia. Cyprus also rarely fails to give Greece full marks.

