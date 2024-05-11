US military appeal to Israel: do more to protect Gaza residents in war zone





For months, the Biden administration has pleaded with Israel to do more to protect Palestinian civilians, who have borne the brunt of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's campaign in Gaza to destroy Hamas.

But today, on the eve of a major attack on the city of Rafah, long threatened by Israel, the gap between what the United States recommends and what Israel appears to intend to do could not be bigger.

The Biden administration's list of suggestions is long. Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III said this week that the United States wants Israel to conduct more precise operations and that the 2,000-pound bombs it uses in the densely populated Gaza Strip could create lots of collateral damage.

U.S. officials also want Israel to move more toward sending special operations troops to carry out targeted raids against Hamas leaders and fighters, instead of relying on aerial bombing campaigns and tanks.

But the advice boils down to this: The United States wants Israel to remove Palestinian civilians and do more to help humanitarian aid get in, before launching an incursion into Rafah. In fact, if it were up to the Biden administration, Israel would not enter Rafah at all.

We would certainly like to see no major fighting take place in Rafah, Mr. Austin said during a Senate subcommittee hearing Wednesday. He then linked Israel's actions in Rafah to future U.S. arms assistance.

At a critical moment in the war between Israel and Hamas, senior US officials suspended bomb deliveries and threatened to withhold all arms deliveries if Israel continued with its plans for Rafah.

The Biden administration also said Israel must do more to prevent civilian casualties in Gaza, where more than 34,000 people have died and more than 77,000 have been injured, according to the territory's health authorities. Additionally, aid groups say 1.1 million Gazans are facing catastrophic famine.

Mr. Austin and Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr., chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, as well as other senior U.S. military officials, cited past U.S. efforts in Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan as examples of what they think. Israeli forces should and should not do this. Of course, civilians died during these operations, but not at the same rate as Palestinians were killed in Gaza.

But in recent days, and to the dismay of Biden administration officials, Israel has continued its campaign, ordering 110,000 civilians to leave Rafah, carrying out airstrikes against targets on the outskirts of the city, sending in tanks and taking the border post with Egypt.

Gen. Brown delivered the administration's message again Wednesday in a call with IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi. The two men did not discuss the pause in arms deliveries, General Brown said Thursday in a brief interview in Tampa, Florida.

The Israeli military, he added, has still not provided the Pentagon with a comprehensive and detailed plan for Operation Rafah. His advice to his Israeli counterpart, he said, was to make sure they pay attention to civilians.

Lt. Col. Nadav Shoshani, an Israeli army spokesman, said Thursday that Israeli forces had urged civilians to get out of the way. Before deploying tanks at the Rafah crossing this week, Israel sent leaflets and text messages, and broadcast broadcasts in Arab media calling on people to evacuate the area, he said.

As we have said since day one: our war is against Hamas, not against the people of Gaza, he added.

Israel has used large munitions such as 2,000-pound bombs to collapse tunnels and restrict the ability of Hamas leaders and fighters to move through their underground network, as opposed to small-diameter 250-pound bombs, which American officials often emphasize. Large bombs, while more effective against tunnels, pose a greater risk to civilians.

Instead of sending in tanks and carrying out razing operations that destroyed Gaza City and Khan Younis, Pentagon officials advised the Israeli military to send special operations troops for nighttime raids targeting specific members of Hamas.

We would not have dropped 2,000 or even 500 pound bombs on and among the civilian population, said Lt. Gen. Mark C. Schwartz, a retired U.S. special operations commander who served as U.S. air force coordinator. security for Israel and the Palestinian Authority. , said in an email. We would have developed a plan to deal with internal migration of the civilian population, ensuring that there is a safe place to go, not just forcing internal displacement without any provisions.

U.S. military officials also asked their Israeli counterparts, in secure calls and in person, to consider encircling Rafah instead of invading it to cut off Hamas militants from all supplies, including food and ammunition. .

In such an operation, Israeli forces would first attempt to move Palestinian civilians out of harm's way, north, east or even closer to the Mediterranean Sea, a senior administration official said in an interview.

It would be an extremely difficult operation, the official admitted. On the one hand, it would require a massive messaging campaign to tell civilians where to go and when. These civilians could be attacked by Hamas as they tried to leave, officials said, in the same way that the Islamic State attacked civilians trying to flee Mosul during the 2017 battle for the last stronghold of the Islamic State. ISIS in Iraq.

Additionally, senior Hamas leaders are believed to be hiding in fortified tunnels deep in Gaza. Israeli and American officials say they believe Hamas leaders are using Israeli hostages as human shields in the clandestine network.

An Israeli official said in an interview that Hamas leaders knew Israel would try to avoid harming civilians and used that to their advantage.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly.

But U.S. officials say Israel is not doing enough. A key part of the campaign must be separating Gaza's population from Hamas, Gen. Joseph L. Votel, former head of the U.S. military's Central Command, said in an interview. It doesn't seem to me like they're trying to do that.

General Votel was the head of Central Command during the campaign against the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria. In Syria in particular, he said, U.S. and coalition forces have worked to bring civilians home, to restore basic services like water and electricity, and even to get people back to work. again and engage in their own communities, while trying to target remaining populations. Islamic State militants during raids.

When asked how Israel could do this in the middle of a bombing campaign, he replied: “Maybe not carry out a bombing campaign.”

His comments echoed those of senior Pentagon officials, who consistently assert that even if Israel followed U.S. recommendations, an operation in Rafah would still result in hundreds, if not thousands, of civilian deaths.

Israel, for many reasons that I agree with, has really focused on Hamas, and I understand that, but they have done it at the expense of the people they are trying to separate from Hamas, said the General Votel. And I'm not sure they like that part of the operation.

Gen. Votel's successor at Central Command, Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie Jr., said Israeli commanders would eventually have to make a crucial decision: Whether to encircle Hamas's last bastion, seal it off so that thousands of fighters of Hamas and their leaders cannot escape. or be strengthened and prepare to fight a bloody and prolonged battle to the death. Or Israeli commanders could allow Hamas leaders to flee and then hunt them down, over time, after Israeli security forces seize the city in a fierce but shorter fight.

Using intelligence gleaned from an array of sensors and spies, Israeli commanders could use targeted airstrikes to destroy parts of Hamas' vast tunnel network and deploy ground forces to methodically eliminate insurgents block by block , said General McKenzie. Special operations forces would target top Hamas leaders, such as Yahya Sinwar, but these types of missions would be dangerous for the hostages.

They must catch Sinwar, General McKenzie said. The Israelis cannot declare victory without killing or capturing him.

A U.S. official said the administration began reviewing arms shipments last month when it became clear that Israel appeared to be making a decision on an operation in Rafah. Mr. Biden initially took the position that Israel should not attack Rafah without a plan to effectively minimize civilian casualties, but in recent weeks the White House has increasingly indicated that it does not believe that a such a plan was possible.

At the Senate hearing on Wednesday, Senator Jerry Moran, Republican of Kansas, questioned Mr. Austin about the pause in arms deliveries, saying I was concerned about the suggestion that U.S. support United would be conditional.

Mr. Austin insisted that U.S. support for Israel remained ironclad, but said the administration firmly believed that Israel should not launch a major attack on Rafah without considering and protecting civilians who are found in this combat space.

As Mr. Austin spoke, protesters at the hearing shouted “Free Palestine” and raised their red-painted hands.

