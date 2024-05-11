The most powerful solar storm to hit Earth in decades. The Northern Lights will return to parts of the UK tonight | uk news





The Earth's first severe geomagnetic storm in 20 years has created a spectacular light show over Britain's skies and other parts of the Northern Hemisphere, but it also poses a threat to communications networks, navigation systems and power grids.

Elon Musk's Starlink, which owns about 60% of the roughly 7,500 satellites currently in orbit and provides internet services around the world, has warned of “service degradation” as a result of this phenomenon.

Image: Edinburgh. Photo: PA

It was the first G5, or strongest, category geomagnetic storm since 2003, which caused power outages in Sweden and damaged transformers in South Africa.

So what causes extreme geomagnetic storms?

A series of powerful solar flares erupting from the sun's surface sent shock waves of magnetically charged plasma directly to Earth, known as coronal mass ejections (CMEs).

The resulting impact significantly disrupted our planet's magnetic field.

Is it a threat?

As well as producing vivid colors that extend across the sky in places where the Northern Lights or Northern Lights are not normally seen, as witnessed in southern England, severe solar storms can also disrupt routine communication and navigation systems.

Solar energy has a direct effect on the Earth's ionosphere, where the Earth's atmosphere meets space.

Changing conditions can affect satellites by increasing drag, and radio and GPS signals that pass through this layer of the atmosphere or rely on reflections can also be disrupted.

Severe solar storms can create harmful geomagnetic induced currents in the power grid, which can lead to power outages.

In 1859, the largest geomagnetic event in history, known as the Carrington Event, caused a spark in a telegraph device that caught fire.

What are the chances of seeing the Northern Lights over the UK tonight?

Sky News weather presenter Kirsty McCabe said: “There is a chance, but not as much as last night, so there is little chance of any bright weather or visibility as far south as last night.”

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) classified Friday night's solar storm as an extreme G5, the highest level observed since 2003.

“Saturday night will probably be like a strong G3.

“You can't see it with the naked eye, but if you use a long exposure with your camera phone, you might be pleasantly surprised. Don't forget to look north.”

What can I do to make sure I never see it again?

Image: Crosby Beach, Liverpool. Photo:PA

McCabe says: “You may not be in the right place. The North of England has better opportunities than the South.

“Plus, light pollution in cities can ruin visibility.

“Of course, the weather also has to play its part. If the sky is not clear, you cannot see the Aurora.

“Weather conditions are looking good in many areas and staying warm overnight.”

Where is it most likely to occur and what time of day is it?

Image: Whitley Bay. Photo:PA

“The best time to spot them is between 10pm and 2am, so wait until it gets dark,” McCabe said.

“Keep a close eye on social media for sightings near you and at aurora viewing sites in the UK.

“The Northern Lights are likely to be across Scotland, but if solar activity is strong enough, as it was last night, they may be visible further south.

“Look at the sky.”

