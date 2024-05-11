Biden really, really doesn't want China to flood the US with cheap electric vehicles





Who is afraid of Chinese electric vehicles? President Joe Biden.

The president is preparing to announce higher tariffs on imported Chinese electric vehicles, eliminating the possibility that the country could afford to import its much cheaper and, in many cases, more desirable plug-in vehicles into the United States.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the Biden administration will announce plans to quadruple tariffs, raising them to 100 percent from the current 25 percent, as well as impose an additional 2.5 percent tariff.

So far, current tariffs have succeeded in preventing Chinese companies from importing their electric vehicles to the United States. But officials are reportedly nervous about the Chinese government's willingness to subsidize the auto manufacturing sector. China is the world's largest exporter of cars, even though virtually none of them end up in the United States.

China's auto industry is the largest in the world and around 30% of the country's vehicle sales are electric. Most of the world's EV batteries are made in China, and many of the country's most popular models have won praise for their design, features and price.

But U.S. automakers have long feared that an influx of Chinese electric vehicles could put them out of business. Earlier this year, Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, which sells most of its cars in China, warned that Chinese automakers would demolish their domestic rivals without trade barriers. The problem is that Chinese electric vehicles are so cheap that BYD Seagulls sell for around $10,000 that domestic automakers couldn't compete with. Other politicians have called for an outright ban on electric vehicles made in China.

Fear of electric vehicles made in China has guided much of the Biden administration's consumer and manufacturing policies over the past three years. The $7,500 tax credit for electric vehicles, for example, is structured to encourage automakers to source batteries from the United States or its trading partners. Vehicles, batteries and other components sourced from relevant foreign entities, including China, are not eligible for the credit. And earlier this year, the administration launched an investigation into potential safety risks posed by smart car technology produced in China.

Despite these policies, Republicans, led by former President Donald Trump, have criticized Biden's electric vehicle policy as paving the way for a takeover by Chinese companies. In fact, Biden retained many of the trade restrictions imposed on China by Trump and introduced a few new ones.

The new tariffs are also expected to apply to other clean energy products, like solar panels and critical minerals, the Journal reports. It comes amid reports that China is preparing to flood the global market with cheaper goods amid a declining domestic economy.

Of course, the shortage of affordable electric vehicles in the United States is partly contributing to the slowdown in sales. And it could jeopardize Biden's efforts to reduce carbon emissions attributable to transportation.

