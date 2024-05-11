US review of Israel's war conduct raises 'serious concerns'





The United States concluded that it was “reasonable to assess” that Israel had violated international humanitarian law in its conduct of the war in Gaza, but did not reach a determinative finding of wrongdoing because the review did not find specific instances of violations.

A much-anticipated State Department report released Friday examining whether Israel violated international humanitarian law describes “enough reported incidents to raise serious concerns” about how Israeli forces have conducted the war against Palestinian militant group Hamas in Gaza.

The report notes that 34,700 Palestinians were killed during the war, according to the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry. While the United Nations and humanitarian organizations say the majority of those killed are women and children, Israel says half of those people are Hamas fighters. The U.S. government said it could not independently verify these figures.

“Given Israel's significant reliance on U.S.-manufactured defense items, it is reasonable to assess that defense items covered by [the national security memorandum] have been used by Israeli security forces since October 7 in cases inconsistent with their [international humanitarian law] obligations or with established best practices to mitigate harm to civilians,” officials wrote in the report.

Still, U.S. officials acknowledged that it is “difficult to assess or reach conclusive conclusions about individual incidents,” which appears to preclude making a definitive conclusion that Israel violated any laws contained in the report.

The report draws on assessments from several U.S. agencies, including offices in the State Department, the Department of Defense and the intelligence community. The intelligence findings further raise concerns about Israel's war conduct, saying Israeli security forces “inflicted harm on civilians in the course of military or security operations, potentially using material supplied by the United States.

Although IC's assessment states that there is no indication that Israel directly targeted civilians, it “believes that Israel could do more to prevent harm to civilians.”

The State Department said it was difficult to reach conclusive conclusions about individual incidents due to the lack of personnel on the ground in Gaza. Officials also said Israel had not shared comprehensive information to verify whether U.S. weapons were used in violation of international humanitarian law in Gaza, the West Bank or East Jerusalem.

The report comes after Biden suspended the delivery of heavy bombs to Israel and pledged to hold more offensive weapons if Israeli forces launch a major operation in Rafah, where more than a million Palestinians are sheltering.

The report's release Friday drew intense reactions from Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Mary.), ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, who had led efforts to get the Biden administration to review take a closer look at Israel's war actions.

“If this conduct is consistent with international standards, God help us all,” Van Hollen said in a call with reporters shortly after the State Department transmitted its report to Congress.

“Because it would set a very low bar for what is permitted, it would set a very low bar for the rules of war, it would set a very low bar for what is necessary to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid. »

The State Department review was ordered by Biden last February to determine whether Israel violated international humanitarian law or U.S. law with U.S.-supplied weapons.

The review also examined whether Israel obstructed the delivery of humanitarian aid shipments.

The report's authors provided specific instances of attacks on humanitarian aid deliveries, Palestinian shelters, and Israeli actions that “delayed or had a negative effect on the delivery of aid to Gaza.” .

Yet the report's authors say they do not consider Israel “in any way prohibiting or restricting the transportation or delivery of U.S. humanitarian assistance.”

Biden's pause on heavy bombs, his criticism of Israel's military campaign and his threat to withhold more weapons in the event of a Rafah invasion come amid widespread academic protests and frustration with the war from some Democrats and its left flank.

But the president's change in tone on the war has angered Republicans. After the State Department's memo was released, Senator Jim Risch (R-Idaho) increased criticism, saying Biden was “trying to have it both ways” in the war.

“Today, the administration gave Israel a politically damaging assessment while publicly announcing that it was withholding a select set of precision weapons,” Risch said in a statement Friday. “The administration is trying to appease far-left voters at the expense of a close ally, in the midst of its justified war against Hamas terrorists. »

Senator Ben Cardin (D-Maryland), chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said it was essential to ensure that Israel could continue to fight Hamas, but also added that “any operation must take all necessary measures to protect civilian lives.”

“Although the most recent report regarding Israel under the [review] raised concerns, I agree with his assessment that Israel has not violated international humanitarian law and that military assistance to support Israel's security remains in the interest of the United States and should be continue,” he said in a statement. “In this regard, I disagree with President Biden’s recent decision” to suspend bomb deliveries.

The review of humanitarian assistance remains an ongoing evaluation.

The United Nations and aid groups have accused Israel of slowing the delivery of aid deliveries to Gaza, which is facing a severe food crisis and famine in the northern part of the territory. Israel now controls the three main checkpoints that facilitate the delivery of aid into the Gaza Strip.

In the report, officials also noted that Israel repeatedly beat aid workers, including seven workers at the charity World Central Kitchen (WCK) in April, despite attempts to avoid such casualties. More than 250 aid workers have died in Gaza.

The State Department study also found credible reports of “Israeli airstrikes affecting civilians and civilian objects unrelated to humanitarian operations, which raised questions about Israel's compliance with its legal obligations.” .

Israel divided Gaza into 300 different zones to better gauge the level of civilians in each area, but the State Department memo called into question the effectiveness of the system. He also expressed concerns about the adequacy of other Israeli methods to prevent civilian casualties, including the selection of weapons for certain strikes or attacks, advanced warnings and determination of targets.

“Although Israel has the knowledge, experience and tools to implement best practices aimed at mitigating harm to civilians in its military operations,” the report states, “the results on the ground, including the levels high civilian casualties, raise substantial questions about whether [Israel] uses them effectively in all cases.

The White House said earlier Friday that Biden had been briefed on a report examining Israel's conduct in its war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip, but would not say whether it influenced his decision to withhold the transfer of thousands of heavy bombs earlier this week.

The State Department sent the report to Congress on Friday.

“The president has been briefed and is obviously aware of the content,” White House national security communications adviser John Kirby told reporters Friday. “I'm just not going to go into detail about when he was briefed and how it happened, but he's fully informed about it.”

The report was mandated by National Security Memorandum 20, which Biden issued in February under pressure from congressional Democrats to examine Israel's use of U.S. weapons in its war against Hamas.

The report was due to be presented to Congress on Wednesday.

Biden earlier in the week suspended the transfer of more than 3,000 heavy bombs to Israel. And the president warned in a CNN interview – broadcast Wednesday – that the United States could withhold more arms transfers if Israel launches a major offensive on Rafah, the southern Gaza city considered the last stronghold of Hamas but sheltering more than a million displaced people. Palestinians.

Kirby said the White House was closely monitoring Israeli military operations in Rafah, including the seizure of a crossing with Egypt.

“I would not go so far as to say that what we have seen over the last 24 hours suggests or indicates a full-scale invasion or major ground operation. It appears to be located near the crossing,” Kirby said, while adding that the White House was watching “with concern.”

Kirby called on Israel to reopen the Rafah crossing for humanitarian aid deliveries into the Gaza Strip.

“Every day that this passage is not available and usable for humanitarian aid, the suffering increases and this concerns us deeply. And so once again, we urge the Israelis to immediately open this passage for humanitarian assistance,” he said. “This help is desperately needed, and we urge them, as we have in the past, to be as careful, precise and discriminating as possible so as not to put innocent lives in more danger than they already are . But we are monitoring this very closely.

Israel launched its war against Hamas after its October 7 attack on Israel, killing 1,200 people and taking more than 250 hostages, around 133 of whom remain held in the Gaza Strip.

Biden has supported Israel's determination to defeat Hamas, but has become increasingly frustrated with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's continuation of the war. The president has come under pressure from Democrats and protests across the United States, denouncing a staggering death toll among Palestinian civilians and a dire humanitarian crisis. .

Efforts to reach an agreement between Hamas and Israel to secure the release of hostages and implement a six-week ceasefire failed this week amid talks in Cairo.

Updated at 7:40 p.m. EDT.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

