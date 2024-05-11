How to see the Northern Lights from the UK tonight





And aurora watchers will get another spectacular view on Saturday, thanks to a severe solar storm.

Here's everything you need to know about the Northern Lights.

Where can I see the exhibit tonight? Those hoping to see the lights on Saturday should head north to areas with less light pollution.

Sightings are unlikely in southern England on Saturday, but the light may be visible through powerful camera lenses.

Shorter summer nights will limit the period of time you can see the light, but there are still good opportunities to see the light in parts of Scotland, Northern Ireland, northern England and Wales.

However, the good weather is expected to end on Sunday with clear skies and thunderstorms.

Where was light discovered? Bands of pink and green light were spotted across the UK and Europe on Friday night, with sightings as far south as Suffolk.

The Met Office said it received photos from as far away as Prague and Barcelona.

Aurora Borealis seen on the horizon at Crosby Beach, Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)

What can you do to increase your chances of seeing the lights? Meteorologists have advised staying away from streetlights and using cameras to increase your chances of seeing the Aurora. Cameras can adapt to different wavelengths better than our eyes.

You won't see the lights until it's completely dark, around 11 p.m.

A remote, open area with a view of the northern horizon is best.

Why does it happen? Auroral displays occur when charged particles collide with gas in Earth's atmosphere around the magnetic poles.

As they collide, different wavelengths of light are emitted, creating colorful displays in the sky.

In the Northern Hemisphere, most of this activity occurs within a band known as the auroral oval, between 60 and 75 degrees latitude.

When activity is strong this expands to cover a wider area, which explains why displays can sometimes be seen as far south as England.

Why is it so visible at this moment? According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), a G5 geomagnetic storm hit the Earth last Thursday. Category G5 is considered the extreme and strongest level of a solar storm.

The cause of this storm was a large and complex sunspot cluster 17 times the diameter of Earth.

How common is it?The last G5-class storm to hit Earth more than 20 years ago, in October 2003, causing a power outage in Sweden.

Every 11 years, the solar poles reverse, causing a burst of solar activity and the Northern Lights. Scientists predict that the next solar maximum will occur in late 2024.

