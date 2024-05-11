Minutes of the US-China Working Group Meeting on Strengthening Climate Action in the 2020s





On May 8-9, the United States hosted a meeting in Washington, D.C., of the U.S.-China Working Group on Strengthening Climate Action in the 2020s, co-led by the President's Senior Advisor for Climate Policy International Conference, John Podesta, and Liu Zhenmin, PRC Special Envoy for Climate Change, and includes relevant officials from both countries.

The in-depth discussions recalled the San Francisco summit between the two presidents and focused on areas identified in the Sunnylands Declaration, including energy transition, methane and other non-CO2 greenhouse gases, economic circular and resource efficiency, deforestation and carbon emissions and low-carbon energy. sustainable provinces/states and cities, as well as cooperation on multilateral issues related to promoting a successful COP 29 in Baku, Azerbaijan. They exchanged experiences and challenges regarding their respective climate policies and actions, with a view to meaningfully responding to the climate crisis and beyond.

Recalling the temperature goal of the Paris Agreement and reaffirming the importance of showing leadership, taking into account different national circumstances and pathways, both sides welcomed the call made in the global stocktake decision COP 28 for Parties to submit on time 2035 nationally determined contributions (NDCs) that are economy-wide, cover all greenhouse gases and are aligned with 1.5C; they further expressed their intention to engage in related technical and policy exchanges.

Recalling the United States' intention to achieve 100% clean energy by 2035 and China's intention to gradually reduce coal consumption during the 15th Five-Year Plan and do its best to accelerate these work, in particular by accelerating the deployment of renewable energies, the two countries intend to intensify their technical efforts. and political exchanges on the achievement of their respective objectives.

Both sides intend to hold a second summit on methane and non-CO2 greenhouse gases at COP 29. Both sides are committed to promoting bilateral cooperation and building capacity in deployment of abatement technologies, as well as to develop and/or improve their respective MRV systems and standards. aimed at achieving control and significant reductions in methane emissions in the 2020s. Both sides noted with interest the Methane Alert and Response System of the UNEP International Methane Emissions Observatory. They will also engage in technical cooperation and capacity building for solutions for measuring and reducing other greenhouse gases other than CO2, including industrial N2O as well as tropospheric ozone precursors.

Recognizing the importance of developing the circular economy and resource efficiency to address the climate crisis, the two sides plan to continue technical exchanges on the circular economy, including the reduction of food loss and waste, textiles and recycling standards.

Both sides are looking forward to the high-level US-China event on subnational climate action, which will be held May 29-30 in Berkeley, California.

