Las Vegas woman arrested for her alleged role at the US Capitol on January 6





8 charged so far from Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The FBI arrested a Las Vegas woman Thursday after prosecutors say she illegally entered the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Christine Barrello faces charges of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, as well as two other charges, records show.

Video surveillance shows Barrello entering the building through a second-story window, prosecutors said. She then remained in the building for approximately half an hour.

FBI agents interviewed Barrello in March 2021, documents show, where she confirmed entry. It wasn't until last January that an FBI agent monitored Barrello leaving his home and going to work.

It was unclear Friday when Barrello might appear in court in Washington, D.C., to face charges.

Barrello is the first woman in Nevada and the eighth person overall to face charges related to January 6. So far, four of the eight have pleaded guilty and have served or are serving their sentences.

In March, the FBI arrested Nolan Freeman, an actor who appeared on several television shows, for his alleged involvement.

Last year, the FBI arrested Bradley Nelson, a North Las Vegas truck driver, for allegedly breaking into the building. Earlier this year, the FBI arrested 51-year-old Mario Gonzalez. Gonzalez obtained a fire extinguisher and sprayed it at the direction of police, documents state.

Ronald Ronnie Sandlin, who lived in Las Vegas, began serving a 63-month prison sentence in December 2022. Nathaniel Nate DeGrave, also of Las Vegas, began his sentence last summer.

Brandon Dillard, the man believed to be the Spider Nazi who climbed the exterior of the U.S. Capitol building then entered through a broken window, has been sentenced to four months in prison for his role. Josiah Kenyon, of Winnemucca, was also serving up to six years in prison for his involvement. Kenyon attacked officers and caused more than $40,000 in damage.

The FBI has arrested more than 1,400 people for crimes related to Jan. 6, the department said. More than 500 people are charged or have been convicted of assault or obstructing law enforcement. Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI or online at tips.fbi.gov.

