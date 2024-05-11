Democratic senator calls US report on conduct of war against Israel woefully inadequate





Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) called the Biden administration's review of Israel's war conduct in the Gaza Strip — which acknowledged the likely violation of international humanitarian law using U.S. weapons — as “woefully inadequate”, but did not indicate a ban on arms transfers.

“If this conduct is consistent with international standards, God help us all,” Van Hollen said in a call with reporters shortly after the State Department transmitted its report to Congress.

“Because it would set a very low bar for what is permitted, it would set a very low bar for the rules of war, it would set a very low bar for what is necessary to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid. »

The Biden administration delivered a report to Congress on Friday afternoon, in which it determined that it was “reasonable to assess” that Israel had violated international humanitarian law (IHL) in its conduct in Gaza. The report was mandated by National Security Memorandum 20 (NSM20), released by Biden in February.

NSM20 required foreign governments receiving U.S. military assistance and engaged in active combat to provide written assurances to Washington that U.S.-supplied weapons were being used in accordance with IHL and that it further did not interfere the delivery of humanitarian aid. The memo also directs the Department of State and the Department of Defense to review credible reports of IHL violations.

NSM20 was the result of a push by Van Hollen to get President Biden to acknowledge a large-scale toll of Palestinian civilian deaths in the Gaza Strip as a result of Israel's war against Hamas, and the side's challenges Israeli government hindering the delivery of humanitarian aid. .

Van Hollen called the Biden administration's report “woefully inadequate” and demonstrated a “major gap” in the assessment of international NGO reports that scrutinized Israel's seven-month war against Hamas.

“Although the administration made important general conclusions in this report, including the conclusion that it is reasonable to conclude that Israel violated international law by using American weapons, they all fail to make decisions difficult in specific cases,” he said. .

“But the administration has avoided all the tough questions about decision-making,” Van Hollen continued.

“As I read this report, the Biden administration takes at face value many representations made by the Netanyahu government,” the senator said, referring to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The administration says in its report that Israel has initiated investigations into reports of IHL violations.

Van Hollen said the findings could galvanize voices in favor of restricting arms transfers to Israel. President Biden this week held back sending more than 3,000 heavy bombs to Israel and warned of further restrictions on arms transfers in opposition to Israeli military action in the southern Gaza town of Rafah.

“This report does not dig deep because I think that by digging deeper you will not only come to a general conclusion about the likelihood of violations of international humanitarian law, but you will also have to make a judgment on specific cases” , Van Hollen said.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/4657419-chris-van-hollen-us-report-israel-war-conduct-woefully-inadequate/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos