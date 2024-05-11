Where can you see the Northern Lights in the UK tonight?





As ITV News' Alex Iszatt reports, the Northern Lights were visible from most of the UK on Friday night and again on Saturday.

Written by ITV News Producer Hannah Ward-Glenton

The Northern Lights dazzled across the UK on Friday night thanks to a severe geomagnetic storm, with further solar storms expected on Saturday.

The Aurora Borealis was best seen from Whitley Bay on the north-east coast, and Wokingham in Essex, Cambridgeshire and Berkshire.

They have also been spotted in Suffolk, Kent, Hampshire and Liverpool, as well as parts of London.

Aurora Borealis at the Another Place sculpture in Crosby Beach, Liverpool. Credit: PA

If you missed it on Friday, can you catch it tonight?

When and where can you see the Aurora tonight?

ITV News meteorologist and weather presenter Chris Page said it was “likely” we would be able to see the Northern Lights this evening.

“The solar storm is likely to continue tonight and will likely be visible again. However, we believe the storm's intensity will decrease and the display will not be as strong as last night.

“It is likely to be best seen between 10.30pm and 2am when light pollution levels decrease.”

The Met Office also said most of northern England and almost all of Scotland could see the lights between 10pm and 2am, although they were likely to be less intense on Saturday night.

Weak sightings are possible further south, he added.

Met Office meteorologist Craig Snell said: “It's difficult to fully predict what will happen in the Earth's atmosphere, but solar activity will still strengthen tonight, which could see light again in northern England.” Includes Scotland, Northern Ireland and the Far North of England.”

Northern Lights over Arthur's Seat and Salisbury Crags in Holyrood Park, Edinburgh. Credit: PA

Sightings are unlikely in southern England on Saturday, but Mr Snell said the light might be visible through powerful camera lenses.

While visibility is limited due to short nights, sightings are likely to be particularly likely in Scotland, Northern Ireland and parts of northern England and Wales on Saturday night, a Met Office spokesperson told ITV News.

“There may be visibility further south, especially with long exposure cameras.”

Visibility of the Aurora Borealis will continue until Sunday night, but visibility is likely to be obscured by cloud cover across the UK, particularly in the west.

Eastern regions have the best chance of seeing colorful skies again on Sunday, the Met Office said.

Best Viewing Tips

Chris Page provided tips on how to spot the Aurora Borealis.

Look at the northern horizon. Aurora is drawn towards the Earth's poles. As a result, you can't see it directly overhead, but you can see it high in the sky, so look towards the northern horizon where it's likely dancing.

You can see it with the naked eye, but cameras tend to capture it better. This is because cameras can adapt to different wavelengths better than our eyes. Give yourself at least 10 minutes to adjust.

The Northern Lights visible from around South Shields on the Tyne and Wear. Credit: Steven Lomas

Find a dark, open space: Find a location away from city lights and other light pollution. Open fields, parks and remote areas with unobstructed views of the northern horizon are ideal for viewing the Northern Lights.

Patience and persistence: To see the Northern Lights you need patience and persistence. This is because the Aurora is unpredictable and may not appear every night, even during periods of high activity. Keep your plans flexible and be prepared to wait a few hours if necessary.

Use long exposures when taking photos: If you are interested in photographing the Northern Lights, use a camera with manual settings and a tripod to take long exposures. Experiment with different exposure times and ISO settings for best results.

How often can we see the Aurora?

It's rare to see the Northern Lights like this in the UK.

Friday night's display was classified as a G5 extreme solar storm by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

This last happened in October 2003.

What is the science behind the Aurora?

Charged particles (mainly electrons and protons) from the sun collide with gases (usually oxygen and nitrogen) in Earth's atmosphere.

These collisions emit different wavelengths of light, creating vivid colors in the sky, often appearing as curtains, arcs, or bands of light.

Aurora, Hertfordshire. Credit: ITV News

The color is determined by the type of gas particle involved and the altitude at which the collision occurred.

Green appears due to interaction with oxygen, red appears due to interaction with oxygen in the upper atmosphere, and blue and purple appear due to interaction with nitrogen.

