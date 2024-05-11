



CNN-

The United States is trying to negotiate a deal with the military junta that took power in Niger last July to leave behind a small contingent of American forces, even though a broad withdrawal order has been issued to allow the departure of the majority of the less than 1,000 American soldiers present in the West. African nation, according to U.S. officials.

While some U.S. officials have begun discussions with Niger about what form the withdrawal will take, the civilian head of U.S. special operations told CNN this week that the Pentagon has not yet had more detailed conversations with Niger, which would focus largely more on the logistics of withdrawal. .

Officials said a U.S. delegation would travel to Niger this weekend to discuss how that would play out.

“We're going to make the best of the situation that's been presented to us, but the intention is in Niger to get down to a level that Nigerians can live with,” said Chris Maier, assistant secretary of defense for special operations. and low intensity conflicts. CNN.

Niger is pretty deep in the government's decision to make us leave or at least reduce our numbers to a very low level, Maier said.

Among the issues defense officials must resolve in their meetings with Niger's government is an agreement allowing U.S. military flights in and out of the country. Since the July coup, airspace over Niger has been closed to foreign militaries who have all had to submit individual requests for airspace to conduct military flights, a US official told CNN.

A US military official explained that the withdrawal would be carried out in phases over several months. The current phase is that of the destruction of everything not necessary for life or safety and security, and which is being prepared for removal from the country. The footprint will continue to gradually shrink as equipment and personnel not deemed necessary are moved out of the country.

The official also said the hope of having a small number of troops in the country is largely wishful thinking at this point, despite discussions still ongoing, with the Niger government having made clear it wants them departure of American forces.

U.S. officials said the volatile situation in Niger is just the latest signal of growing instability on the African continent, where a wave of military coups in recent years has imperiled the U.S. presence in this country and provided an opportunity for Russia to increase its influence. The U.S. military footprint in Africa is relatively small and nominally focused on counterterrorism efforts, but officials also believe Africa plays a key role in the global battle for influence between Russia and the United States. -United.

Niger's military government ended its military agreement with the United States in March, and for several months Russian forces have been operating in different camps on the same base housing American troops.

In addition to Niger's expulsion of U.S. forces, Chad has threatened to cancel its status of forces agreement with the United States, further destabilizing the U.S. presence on the continent. Although the small number of U.S. troops in Chad makes this military loss less obvious, a third U.S. official said it could be an indicator of U.S. stability and influence across the continent.

Gen. Michael Langley, head of U.S. Africa Command, told Congress in March that a number of countries in Africa were on the verge of being captured by the Russian Federation as it spread some of their false stories. Maier echoed the same thing: saying that Russia and China have invested far more than we have in information operations, which helps expand their influence.

U.S. officials have said it is difficult for the United States to compete directly with what Russia is willing to offer to some of the military leaders who have seized power in Africa. Russia can offer immediate security assistance, including weapons in the fight against terrorism, assistance with far fewer strings attached than U.S. aid.

What concerns me, among other things, is that the partnership that we fundamentally rely on to hopefully help these countries no longer exists, or that they have replaced it in some cases with the elixir of Russia promising things faster, which might be what some of these governments, especially coup governments, think they need in the short term, Maier said.

The fear, according to the second U.S. official, is that growing instability could create a series of countries across Africa where the United States can operate safely, but Russia potentially can. This could have dramatic security implications beyond Africa, particularly if it jeopardizes secure US access to the Mediterranean where the US military has been active since Israel's invasion by Hamas in October.

When it comes to Africa, the United States may find itself in a situation where it is increasingly outward-looking, Maier said. But he added that this could be an opportunity to show the ineffectiveness of Russian offers to African countries.

Now some of these coup regimes have decided to side with the Russians, so now they're the ones catching the car, he said. And if there are no results not only in the area of ​​security, but also in many other elements that are part of governance, then the facts will begin to overtake even the most sophisticated disinformation over time .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2024/05/10/politics/us-niger-forces-talks/index.html

