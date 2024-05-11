Israel likely used weapons supplied by the United States in violation of international law. But it doesn't matter, the State Department says.





In a much-anticipated report, the State Department lays out numerous international humanitarian violations suspected by Israel in its war on Gaza, but suggests no policy changes or consequences.

The Biden administration concludes that it is likely that Israel used weapons supplied by the United States in incidents that raise concerns about compliance with the country's laws, while crediting Israel for investigating these incidents.

The report also concludes that Israel is not currently blocking humanitarian aid, despite deep concerns about government action and inaction, resulting in aid delivery to Gaza that remains insufficient.

The State Department said it was “reasonable to assess” that Israeli forces used U.S. weapons in a manner “inconsistent” with international humanitarian law or with “best practices aimed at mitigating harm.” to civilians.” But at the same time, the report points out, it is also important to emphasize that a country's overall commitment to international law is not necessarily refuted by individual decisions. [international humanitarian law] violations, provided that that country takes appropriate measures to investigate and, where appropriate, determine responsibilities.

The report also evades Israel's responsibility for civilian casualties in Gaza. The U.S. intelligence community assessed that there was no direct indication that Israel was intentionally targeting civilians, but that Israel could also do more to prevent harm to civilians.

Although Israel has the knowledge, experience and tools to implement best practices to mitigate harm to civilians in its military operations, the results on the ground, including high levels of civilian casualties, raise concerns. substantial questions about whether the IDF uses them effectively in all situations. case.

The 46-page report includes a section dealing with the Leahy Act: a 1997 law that prohibits U.S. assistance to any security force unit of a foreign country if the secretary of state has credible information that such unit committed a flagrant violation of human rights. . The approximately 14 pages regarding Israel specifically make no mention of the law, or whether Israel respects it.

Friday's report was submitted as part of a national security memorandum issued by the Biden administration in February. The memorandum known as NSM-20 required the State and Defense Departments to obtain credible and reliable written assurances that Israel was not using any U.S.-supplied weapons in violation of international law. Israel provided these assurances in mid-March.

NSM-20 also required the administration to report to Congress on the existence of credible reports or allegations that undermined Israel's assurances. In recent weeks, Oxfam, Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International and a coalition of humanitarian organizations have reported numerous incidents to Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Last month, 26 Democrats, including one of President Joe Biden's campaign co-chairs, questioned then-U.S. claims that Israel was using U.S. weapons in accordance with international law, given the surge in credible and deeply disturbing reports and allegations that Israel has used American weapons in various ways. which violate American and international law. This followed a similar letter sent by 17 Senate Democrats in March.

An unclassified version of the report was published Friday afternoon by Just Security.

After the report was released, an independent working group called it at worst intentionally misleading in its defense of acts and behavior that may violate international humanitarian law and may constitute war crimes. The task force includes two former senior State Department officials, Charles Blaha and Josh Paul, as well as human rights attorney Noura Erakat. Once again, the Biden administration faced the facts and then closed the curtains.

As the deadline for the administration's report approached, officials at the U.S. Agency for International Development, or USAID, joined by parts of the State Department, urged Blinken to find that Israel's commitments were not credible or reliable when it came to authorizing humanitarian aid to Gaza. The killing of nearly 32,000 people, of whom the Israeli government itself estimates that approximately two-thirds are civilians, may well constitute a violation of the requirements of international humanitarian law,” USAID wrote in a communication to Blinken , according to the report. from Reuters.

Read our full coverage

But Friday's report concludes that Israel does not prohibit or restrict in any way the transportation or delivery of U.S. humanitarian aid, at least within the meaning of U.S. law.

I guess there was some hope for me that Blinken would decide that Israel's assurances weren't credible, said a USAID official who spoke to The Intercept on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisals.

The evidence is so clear, the USAID official said, that the Israeli government has systematically withheld humanitarian aid to Gaza, in violation of international law. USAID colleagues are convinced that there is only one way this can happen.

In an options memo drafted for Blinken in recent weeks, some State Department offices reached the same conclusion, Reuters reported last month. In a joint submission, four offices expressed serious concerns about the failure to respect “humanitarian law, including unacceptably high levels of civilian harm in favor of the military” and the killing of aid workers and journalists at an unprecedented rate . This submission came from the offices of Democracy, Human Rights and Labor; Population, refugees and migration; Global Criminal Justice; and Affairs of International Organizations.

Among the incidents in which the State Department says it cannot draw definitive conclusions about the use of U.S.-supplied weapons are the killing of seven aid workers from World Central Kitchen, including an American.

This week, Biden admitted for the first time that Israeli forces used American bombs to kill civilians. In December, he said Israel was losing support because of its indiscriminate bombing of Gaza.

For more than 216 days, the world has watched Israel use US-supplied weapons to commit mass atrocities and egregious violations against Palestinians in Gaza. Civil society organizations, watchdogs and former administration officials have documented and verified countless examples that Israel's assurances were never credible or reliable, said Mohammed Khader, head of the politics of action at the American Campaign for Palestinian Rights. The report is largely incomplete and falls far short of holding Israel accountable for its violations of U.S. and international law.

