Heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected to fall across the UK on Sunday after the country recorded its warmest day of the year on Saturday.

The Met Office has issued three yellow thunderstorm warnings since noon, warning people of possible flooding and power outages.

Temperatures in the South East are expected to reach 27 degrees and feel warm and humid.

The first warning has been issued for most of western England, including most of Wales, and will last from noon until 10pm.

The second covers the western part of Northern Ireland between 11am and 7pm. The third is for the West of Scotland from 2pm on Sunday to 4am on Monday.

The Met Office has issued three yellow warnings for thunderstorms on Sunday (Method Office).

Met Office meteorologist Simon Partridge said Saturday's record for the warmest day of the year so far was unlikely to last long.

He added: The difference tomorrow is that Northern Ireland, Wales and Scotland will not be as warm.

The really warm air will probably be confined to southern and eastern England, with temperatures in central areas expected to peak at around 27C.

On Saturday, a record high of 25.9C was recorded at Herstmonceux in East Sussex, while in northern Scotland a high of 25.7C was recorded at Cassley.

However, Prime Minister Partridge said that, unlike Saturday, significant rainfall was expected on Sunday.

The southeast will see dry and warm weather on Sunday (Meteorological Service).

People in yellow warning areas should expect some disruption, especially to travel.

The Met Office said spray and flash flooding could make driving difficult and there was a small chance of power outages.

Temperatures have risen steadily over the past week, with the previous year's record set on Thursday, with a high of 24.6C in London's St James' Park.

The Royal Life Saving Society UK has warned that warmer weather is linked to an increase in fatal drownings.

Northamptonshire Police said on Friday that 17-year-old Ronalds Abele died after running into trouble while swimming on an embankment in Wellingborough and was pulled from the water by emergency services. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

