US plans to impose significant new tariffs on electric vehicles and other Chinese green energy imports, AP sources say





WASHINGTON (AP) The Biden administration plans to impose significant new tariffs on electric vehicles, semiconductors, solar equipment and medical supplies imported from China, according to a U.S. official and another person familiar with the plan .

Tariffs on electric vehicles, in particular, could quadruple from the current 25% to 100%. The plan was described by the people on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to provide details before a formal announcement.

The tariffs, expected to be announced Tuesday, come as Democratic administration officials have expressed frustration over Chinese manufacturing overcapacity of electric vehicles and other products that they say pose a threat to jobs and national security in the United States.

Industrialized countries, including the United States and its European allies, fear that a wave of low-cost Chinese exports could overwhelm domestic industry. On the U.S. side, there is particular concern that Chinese green energy products could harm massive climate investments made under the Democratic Inflation Reduction Act that President Joe Biden signed into law in August 2022.

The additional tariffs also carry some political weight as the November presidential election approaches. Biden and his presumptive Republican challenger, former President Donald Trump, have told voters they will be tough on China, the world's second-largest economy after the United States and an emerging geopolitical rival.

Biden has framed his policy as competition with China, not conflict. He has adopted an industrial strategy that uses government financial support to attract private investment in new factories and advanced technologies, while limiting the sale of computer chips and other equipment to China.

Trump has floated the idea of ​​imposing massive tariffs against China to reduce the U.S. trade deficit with that country. He has repeatedly claimed that Biden's support for electric vehicles will eventually result in U.S. factory jobs moving to China.

Tuesday's announcement is expected to keep in place some tariffs imposed during the Trump administration, covering about $360 billion in Chinese goods. The new import tax would add products such as Chinese syringes and solar equipment.

There is a risk that the tariffs could lead to a wider trade conflict between the two countries as they retaliate against each other. China seeks to create a technological edge and move up the economic chain.

There are indications that China is slowing its production of lithium-ion batteries used in electric vehicles, cellphones and other consumer electronics, at a time when it faces growing criticism from the West.

China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology on Wednesday issued a draft rule aimed at strengthening the management of the lithium-ion battery industry and promoting high-quality growth of the sector.

The draft, which was published on the ministry's website for public feedback, said companies should strive for better technological innovation, better quality and lower costs, rather than increasing their existing capabilities.

Lithium battery factories built on agricultural land or restricted industrial zones should be closed, the draft says.

U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai conducts a review of Trump-era tariffs, and Republican lawmakers including House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Jason Smith and subcommittee chairman of Commerce, Adrian Smith, are calling for a rapid conclusion to the investigation.

Continued inaction on the Quadrennial Review poses serious risks for American farmers, manufacturers, innovators, small businesses and workers, they wrote in a letter to Tai this week.

Meanwhile, Ohio Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown said in a tweet Friday that the tariffs are not enough. We must ban Chinese electric vehicles in the United States. Period.

The Biden administration also said it would investigate smart cars made in China that can collect sensitive information about Americans who drive them. The Commerce Department in February issued a notice of proposed regulations that launch an investigation into national security risks posed by connected vehicles from China and other countries considered hostile to the United States.

There are very few Chinese electric vehicles in the United States currently, but officials fear that lower-cost models could soon begin flooding the American market, even with 25% tariffs.

A car model launched last year by Chinese automaker BYD sells for around $12,000 in China. The cars' build quality rivals that of U.S.-made electric vehicles, which cost three or four times as much and fuel fear in American industry.

The Alliance for American Manufacturing, an alliance of businesses and the United Steelworkers union, released a report in February saying the introduction of cheap Chinese cars to the U.S. market could end up being a world-wide event. extinction for the American automotive sector. The U.S. automotive sector represents 3% of U.S. GDP, according to the report.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who visited Guangzhou and Beijing in early April, cited the manufacturing of electric vehicles and their batteries as well as the solar energy equipment sectors that the US administration is trying to promote at national level as areas in which Chinese government subsidies have led to rapid expansion. of production.

China is now simply too big for the rest of the world to absorb this enormous capacity. The PRC's actions today may change global prices, she said during a speech in Beijing in April, using the acronym for China's official name, the People's Republic of China.

And when the global market is flooded with artificially cheap Chinese products, the viability of U.S. and foreign companies is called into question.

The proposed new tariffs were reported earlier by Bloomberg News and the Wall Street Journal.

Associated Press reporter Matthew Daly contributed to this report.

