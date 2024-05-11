Solar storm produces stunning Northern Lights across US, UK, Russia | Pictures News





An unusually strong solar storm pounding the Earth brought surprising colors to skies across the northern hemisphere early Saturday morning, but there were no immediate reports of power or communications outages.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration issued a rare severe geomagnetic storm warning Friday afternoon after a solar flare reached Earth hours earlier than expected.

The effects of the Northern Lights on display in the UK are expected to last until this weekend and possibly into next week.

Many people in the UK shared phone snaps of the lights on social media in the early hours of Saturday morning, with the phenomenon seen as far south as London and southern England.

Met Office meteorologist Chris Snell said there had been sightings across the country. He added that his office has received photos and information from other European locations, including Prague and Barcelona.

NOAA warned operators of power plants and spacecraft in orbit and the Federal Emergency Management Agency to take precautions.

Most people on Earth don't need to do anything, said Rob Steenburgh, a scientist at NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center.

NOAA said the storm could produce northern lights as far south as Alabama and northern California. However, this has been difficult to predict and experts have stressed that it will be more of a green hue rather than the dramatic curtains of color usually associated with the Northern Lights.

It's the aurora, a gift from space weather, Steenburgh said. He and his colleagues said the best aurora views may come from cell phone cameras, which capture the light better than the naked eye.

In 1859, the most powerful solar storm in recorded history produced auroras in Central America and even Hawaii. We're not expecting it, but we could be getting close, said NOAA space weather forecaster Shawn Dahl.

The storm poses a risk to the grid's high-voltage transmission lines, not the wires typically found in people's homes, Dahl told reporters. Satellites may also be affected, which could disrupt navigation and communication services here on Earth.

