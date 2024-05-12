Aurora is expected in the UK on the second night





A G5 geomagnetic storm, considered the most extreme and powerful of solar storms, struck Earth on Thursday. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the storm was caused by a large and complex sunspot cluster 17 times the diameter of Earth.

There were warnings that it could cause power outages and affect communications, GPS and power grids.

A spokesman for the Energy Networks Association body said it had been monitoring the solar storm and that Britain's power networks continued to operate normally on Saturday morning.

Starlink, the satellite subsidiary of Elon Musk's SpaceX, which owns about 60% of the 7,500 satellites orbiting the Earth, reported service degradation as a result of Saturday's storm.

In a post about X, Musk said: A major geomagnetic solar storm is happening right now. The largest scale in a long time. Starlink satellites are under a lot of pressure, but so far they're holding up.

The UK is expected to experience its hottest temperatures so far this weekend, with highs expected to reach 27C before thunderstorms develop on Sunday.

If there is a thunderstorm on the way

Britain recorded its highest temperature of the year on Thursday, with a high of 24.6C in London's St James' Park. However, thunderstorms and heavy rain are expected to fall in parts of the UK next week, with three yellow thunderstorm warnings in place for parts of the UK on Sunday.

The Met Office said there was a slight chance of power outages and advised to expect travel disruptions and flash flooding, which could make driving difficult.

Auroral displays occur when charged particles collide with gas in Earth's atmosphere around the magnetic poles.

In the Northern Hemisphere, most of this activity occurs within a band known as the auroral oval, between 60 and 75 degrees latitude.

When activity is high this expands to cover a wider area, which explains why displays can sometimes be seen as far south as England.

Professor Carole Haswell, head of astronomy at the Open University, said the different colors seen in the Northern Lights are formed by different gases above the Earth's surface.

The green color comes from oxygen about 80 to 250 miles above the Earth's surface. The purple, blue and pink colors come from nitrogen, and when you see very strong aurora, you sometimes see a kind of crimson color, which comes from oxygen higher in Earth's atmosphere at an altitude of about 180 miles, she said. .

