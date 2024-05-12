Solar storm hits Earth, producing northern lights in US





CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) An unusually strong solar storm that struck Earth produced stunning displays of color in the Northern Hemisphere sky early Saturday, with no immediate reports of power and electricity disruptions. communications.

The U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration issued a rare severe geomagnetic storm warning when a solar flare reached Earth Friday afternoon, hours earlier than expected. The effects of the Northern Lights, which were clearly visible in Britain, were expected to last through the weekend and possibly into next week.

Many people in the UK shared phone snaps of the lights on social media early Saturday, with the phenomenon seen as far away as London and southern England.

There have been sightings up and down across the country, said Chris Snell, a meteorologist at the Met Office, Britain's weather agency. He added that the office was receiving photos and information from other European locations, including Prague and Barcelona.

The Northern Lights, also known as the Northern Lights, shine on the horizon at St. Marys Lighthouse in Whitley Bay on the north east coast, England, Friday May 10, 2024. (Owen Humphreys/PA via AP)

NOAA alerted operators of power plants and orbiting spacecraft, as well as the Federal Emergency Management Agency, to take precautions.

For most people here on planet Earth, they won't have to do anything, said Rob Steenburgh, a scientist at NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center.

The storm could produce northern lights as far south in the United States as Alabama and Northern California, NOAA said. But it was difficult to predict and experts stressed that it would not be the spectacular curtains of color normally associated with the Northern Lights, but rather pops of greenish hues.

That's truly the gift of space weather: the northern lights, Steenburgh said. He and his colleagues said the best views of aurora might come from phone cameras, which capture light better than the naked eye.

AP correspondent Shelley Adler reports that a solar storm could have an effect on the United States.

Northern lights appear in the night sky above Brocken early on Saturday, May 11, 2024, in Schierke, northern Germany. (Matthias Bein/dpa via AP)

In this long exposure photograph, a car drives past and illuminates poplar trees as the Northern Lights shine in the night sky above the village of Daillens, Switzerland, early Saturday, May 11, 2024. (Laurent Gillieron/Keystone via AP )

Take a photo of the sky and you might find a little treat, said Mike Bettwy, chief of operations for the forecast center.

The most intense solar storm in recorded history, in 1859, brought auroras to Central America and perhaps even Hawaii. We don't predict that, but it could be close, said Shawn Dahl, NOAA space meteorologist.

This storm poses a risk to high-voltage transmission lines in power grids, not power lines typically found in homes, Dahl told reporters. Satellites could also be affected, potentially disrupting navigation and communications services on Earth.

An extreme geomagnetic storm in 2003, for example, knocked out power in Sweden and damaged power transformers in South Africa.

Even after the storm passes, signals between GPS satellites and ground receivers could be jammed or lost, according to NOAA. But there are so many navigation satellites that the outages shouldn't last long, Steenburgh noted.

The sun has produced strong solar flares since Wednesday, resulting in at least seven plasma explosions. Each flare, known as a coronal mass ejection, can contain billions of tons of plasma and magnetic field from the sun's outer atmosphere, or corona.

The flares appear to be associated with a sunspot 16 times the diameter of Earth, NOAA said. It's all part of solar activity that intensifies as the sun approaches the peak of its 11-year cycle.

NASA said the storm posed no serious threat to the seven astronauts aboard the International Space Station. The biggest concern is increased radiation levels, and the crew could move to a better-protected part of the station if necessary, according to Steenburgh.

Increased radiation could also threaten some NASA science satellites. The extremely sensitive instruments will be turned off, if necessary, to avoid damage, said Antti Pulkkinen, director of the space agency's heliophysics science division.

Multiple sun-focused spacecraft monitor all the action.

This is exactly the kind of thing we want to observe, Pulkkinen said.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute's Science and Education Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/solar-storm-flares-eruption-sun-fc23251025efc2d20dc128dc0b6a7c68 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos