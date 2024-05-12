Protests on US campuses give Trump a target for his violent revenge rhetoric | Protests on American campuses





Donald Trump delights in criticizing his enemies, and when protesters set up encampments on college campuses across the country to denounce Israel's invasion of Gaza, the former US president found himself another useful antagonist.

For some observers, Trump's language is both dangerous in the current political environment, as it seeks to rile up his base, and hints darkly at how he might deal with dissent and protests. if he beat Joe Biden and achieve his ambition of returning to the White House in 2017. 2025.

His language is certainly extreme.

They are radical left lunatics, and they need to be stopped now, Trump said earlier this month outside the Manhattan courtroom where he is on trial on corporate fraud charges.

The day before, police arrested protesters at Columbia University, home to one of the most controversial protest sites. Trump called the sweep “a beautiful thing to watch.”

He then deployed violent and blood-curdling rhetoric to describe the protesters. Remove encampments immediately. Defeat the radicals and take back our campuses for all normal students who want a safe place to learn, he told a rally in the swing state of Wisconsin. Radical extremists and far-left agitators are terrorizing college campuses, as you may have noticed, and the Bidens are nowhere to be found.

Joe Biden has indeed weighed in on the protests, recognizing that the right to demonstrate is protected in the country while affirming that dissent must never lead to disorder.

But the campus unrest has nonetheless irked the Democratic president as he faces a backlash over his support for Israel, which could cost him critical votes to win the November election against Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee whose polls currently show him with a narrow lead over Biden.

When it comes to the protests, the former president's line of action is much clearer. Although congressional investigators have blamed Trump for the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, that hasn't stopped Trump from denouncing pro-Palestinian students as dangerous agitators who do not would not be tolerated under his administration.

It's an old playbook, said Robert Cohen, a professor of history and social studies at New York University. Nothing original about it, except that he is more unbridled, in the somewhat ridiculous way in which he talks about it, because he is openly fascist about it.

To feel like it's a beautiful thing when you're basically using military force to suppress dissidents is really sick, if you think about it in the context of a democratic society, Cohen said.

While the majority of university protests in the United States have been peaceful, police have arrested more than 2,500 people during the demonstrations, which have spread to campuses in Europe, the United Kingdom, Lebanon and India.

A USA Today/Suffolk University poll released earlier this week indicated that Biden supporters are divided in their opinions on the protests. Among those planning to vote for the president, 39% oppose the protesters' tactics but agree with their demands, 30% support them overall and 20% are against.

There is much less diversity among Trump supporters: 78% are against the protests, and the number of those who support them, regardless of degree, is in the single digits.

David Paleologos, director of the Suffolk University Center for Political Research, said Trump was responding to the encampments in concert with conservative media outlets like Fox News, Newsmax and One America News Network, whose personalities echo the students' condemnation by the former president and encourage him. to continue his attacks.

ignore past newsletter promotion

Subscribe to the US election edition of The Stakes

The Guardian guides you through the chaos of a far-reaching presidential election

Privacy Notice: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertisements and content funded by third parties. For more information, see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

after newsletter promotion

You almost have two filters, which reinforce each other: Trump's comments and the media that these voters watch and trust the most, he said in an interview.

Trump might also view the protests as a way to win over undecided voters, Paleologos said, since his survey found that voters who supported the students were a minority overall.

He understood that if he criticizes the protesters themselves and their behavior, he gets stuck in an issue that potentially affects seven out of ten voters, or two-thirds of voters, Paleologos said.

It wouldn't be the first time a presidential candidate has profited from his attacks on student movements, said Cohen, who has studied the years of protests on college campuses against the Vietnam War.

No matter how nonviolent they are or how admirable their goals, dissident student movements are always unpopular, Cohen said, attributing the decades-long trend to the dominant culture of conservatism in the United States.

These right-wing politicians love this stuff. They know that promoting these student movements works because people don't like these student movements, he said.

Yet the solutions they adopt often only spark more intense protests.

Usually when you suppress it, it just gets worse in terms of dissent and protest, because people who maybe didn't care about, in this case, Israel and Palestine, are upset when their friends are arrested simply for sitting in a seat, Cohen says.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/article/2024/may/11/us-campus-protests-donald-trump The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos