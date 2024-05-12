The United States is accustomed to drawing red lines for its adversaries. How does it work for allies? : NPR





The White House said it would withhold military aid if Israel carried out a major ground operation in Rafah. Red lines are often drawn for enemies, but how do they work with one of America's closest allies?

SCOTT SIMON, HOST:

The United States has a history of setting red lines for its adversaries. But what does this mean for one of America's closest allies? NPR national security correspondent Greg Myre joins us. Greg, thank you very much for being with us.

GREG MYRE, BYLINE: Hi, Scott.

SIMON: A State Department report released Friday addressed a red line that President Biden has raised regarding Israel's conduct in the war. What does it say?

MYRE: So the report criticized Israeli military actions that led to a high number of Palestinian civilian deaths. And a key line from the report said, quote, “it is reasonable to assess that Israel violated international humanitarian law.” Today, he didn't reach any sweeping final conclusions, but he reflects President Biden's growing frustration with how Israel is operating in Gaza.

And last March, Scott and Biden were asked whether a major Israeli offensive in Rafah, the town on the southern edge of Gaza, crossed a red line, and he said it did. And the United States said this week it was withholding more than 3,000 bombs for Israel and warned that any further aid could also be cut off. Israel took control this week of a border crossing at Rafah, on the border with Egypt. This action is considered a limited action so far, but it could be only the first step in a broader offensive in Rafah.

SIMON: The United States and Israel have had disagreements over some past Israeli military operations. How have other American presidents reacted when they felt that Israel had crossed a line?

MYRE: Yeah. We have had several cases over the years. President Reagan withheld U.S. military support a few times, albeit briefly, in the 1980s, and this was related to Israeli military actions. In the early 1990s, President George HW Bush refused to guarantee loans to Jewish settlements in the West Bank. The colonies continued to expand over the years, despite opposition from successive American administrations. So in these cases we see that American pressure doesn't really seem to have had much impact.

But over the past two decades, we have seen U.S. presidents tell Israel that they believe it is time to end military operations in Gaza, usually after a few weeks of fighting, and the Israelis have responded and responded. removed. We'll have to see this time. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he would resist pressure from anywhere and everywhere, including the White House.

SIMON: Greg, what happened in the past when the United States drew a red line not at an ally, but at a rival?

MYRE: Yeah. The results, I would say, have been mixed at best. There was an incident in 2012. President Obama warned Syrian leader Bashar Assad not to use chemical weapons against his own people in the Syrian civil war. But he did it. This really embarrassed Obama. What was he going to do with this red line he had drawn? His administration considered airstrikes but decided against it, and he subsequently faced widespread criticism for failing to act. This is often cited as an example of the risk of setting a red line and then not following it. It's a bit like telling your child that it's better to behave differently, and that there has to be an either/or.

SIMON: What about cases where a red line is set, either formally or informally, and that has been successful in preventing something?

MYRE: Yeah. There are examples. Red lines can be an effective form of deterrence. NATO is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year. Its famous Article 5 states that an attack on one NATO member is an attack on all. And it has protected NATO countries quite well for generations. Another current example: the United States warned China not to invade Taiwan. This has also been going on for 75 years, although it is obviously a central part of the current national security debate. Can US warnings prevent China from taking action against Taiwan? And what should the United States do if China acts?

SIMONExBulletin's Greg Myre. Thank you so much.

MYRE: Of course, Scott.

