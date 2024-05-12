2024 British Open Pool Championship | KACIS title defense is over





Eklent Kai's title defense ended in shock at the BetVictor 2024 UK Open Pool Championship at the Telford International Centre. Unlike Capito, Potunski, Makonnen, and Labutis, who advance to the semifinals tomorrow, they will be broadcast live on broadcasters around the world, including DAZN in the UK, Via Play, and Sky Sports.

Bracket/Score

buy a ticket

Defending champion Eklent Kai started the day with an impressive battle with American Hall of Famer Shane Van Boening, earning a decisive 10-5 victory. Kai then met Spanish Open semi-finalist Pijus Labutis, who had previously beaten Mickey Krause 10-6 in the last 16 stage.

Unfortunately for Kai, his title defense resulted in a huge stoppage against Labutis, who prevented the Albanian from gaining any momentum during the rack. A golden break sent Labutis comfortably up the hill, where he swept the table to reach 10-5 and end Kai's reign.

The Fillers masterclass continued his winning streak from the night before, dominating Wiktor Zielinski 6-0. Peeler's execution of a safety shot gave Zielinski little chance to gain ground and the game ended 10-3.

In the next round, Filler faced Robbie Capito, an emerging talent who had defeated Fedor Gorst in a dramatic 10-8 matchup in the previous round. Despite Filler's strong performance earlier, he faced a challenge against Capito, who started with an impressive 6-0 advantage. Pillar regained the momentum, seized the opportunity created by his opponent's mistakes and brought the game to a hill-hill climax. Unfortunately, a critical mistake while potting a four-ball into the final rack resulted in a heavy loss for Filler and allowed Capito to secure the win and advance to the semi-finals.

In the last 16, Ko Pin Yi and Ko Ping Chung recorded double KOs as they were eliminated from the tournament by Tobias Bongers and Mieszko Fortunski respectively. Bongers and Fortunski faced each other in the next round, but Fortunski won. A convincing 10-4 win over the Bongers.

Skyler Woodward, captain of Team USA at the Mosconi Cup, also led Petri Makkonen to a 10-7 victory over the last remaining American team in the last 16. The Finnish competitor took an early lead in the match, going head-to-head with two-time world pool champion Albin Ouschan.

However, after Makkonen missed a shot from the 9-ball in the 12-rack, he was scratched at the break in the 17-rack, allowing Ouschan to bounce back and take the match into a thrilling hill-hill scenario. Unfortunately for Ouschan, a dry break dashed his hopes, allowing Makkonen to clear the table and secure a place in tomorrow's semi-finals.

JS Junior Open Bracket

The JS Junior Open concluded today with a thrilling final between Sonny Haegmans and Maks Benko. In a tense match, defending champion Benko won 9-4. His victory earned him the top prize of $2,500 amid excitement at the Telford International Centre.

The under-17 juniors came to Telford looking to make a name for themselves as rising superstars. The process of competing for the $10,000 prize got underway quickly, with host Shaw watching and welcoming.

WatchThe final day will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the UK and Ireland, fans in the US and Brazil can watch via DAZN, and fans in Scandinavia, the Baltics, Poland, the Netherlands and Iceland can watch live via Viaplay.

Find out where you can watch in your country here.

Tickets Tickets are available from 22:00 and you can enjoy the thrilling final day of action at Telford International Centre. Secure your tickets here

Session Times Sunday 12 May UK Time 12pm 4.30pm / 6pm 9.30pm

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://matchroompool.com/uk-open-pool-championship/2024-uk-open-pool-championship-kacis-title-defence-comes-to-an-end/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos