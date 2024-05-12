Eurovision 2024 winners announced: how many points did the UK score? every detail





virgin radio

May 11, 2024, 22:48

The 2024 Eurovision Song Contest has ended and now we know who was crowned the winner!

That's right. It's been another year of amazing performances, stunning set pieces and outrageous costumes, not to mention Graham Norton's impeccable voiceover! The 2024 Eurovision Song Contest took place in Malm, Sweden, following Loreen's successful entry in 2023, but there is now a new champion to host the next international competition.

The winner of the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 is…

Swiss!

Huge congratulations to Swiss artist Nemo for winning with his earworm track The Code! They barely beat Croatia's Baby Lasagna, who sang the infectious Rim Tim Tagi Dim.

Meanwhile, British Olly Alexander and his entry track Dizzy took 18th place with 46 points. There was a rather excruciating moment when Olly scored a painful zero in the public vote. Ireland's Bambie Thug performed well in both the judges' and public votes, placing 6th with 278 points.

The 2024 event will not only commemorate today's events, but will also pay tribute to ABBA's historic win at Waterloo in 1974. Alongside the 'ABBA-tars' at the ABBA Voyage show in London, iconic Eurovision winners Charlotte Perelli, Conchita Wurst and Carola also took to the stage.

Last year's winner Loreen gave the audience a taste of new music with a stellar rendition of her new single Forever.

However, the 2024 Song Festival was not without controversy. Joost Klein, the Netherlands' entry into the Eurovision Song Contest, was disqualified and immediately removed from the competition after a female member of the production crew allegedly threatened him.

The disqualification, announced by the competition organizers, was the first time in Eurovision's 68-year history that a contestant had been excluded from the competition after its start.

There was also backlash over the inclusion of Israel's Eden Golan in the semi-finals, with thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters gathering on the streets of Malm earlier in the day.

Congratulations to Switzerland and Nemo. See you next year!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://virginradio.co.uk/entertainment/145340/eurovision-2024-results-winner The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos