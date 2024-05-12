Thousands of students cross the Mexico-US border to attend school. Some are now about to graduate.





For most high school students, forgetting their homework or gym clothes might involve sending a text message to a parent. In the case of José M. Vazquez, one forgotten item in particular – his birth certificate – meant there was no school that day.

Cross-border student Jose Vasquez (right) graduates from college after 9 years of commuting. Courtesy of José Vasquez

Vazquez, 24, now a senior at San Diego Imperial Valley State University, has been crossing the U.S.-Mexico border into California for school for about nine years. On May 12, he will graduate at a graduation in Mexicali, Mexico. Her mother attends the ceremony organized by her university, which she would not otherwise be able to do because she cannot obtain a visa to enter the United States.

Vazquez is one of tens of thousands of cross-border students, some as young as kindergarten, who cross the border from Mexico to California, Arizona, New Mexico and Texas to continue their education in the United States .

Cross-border students have documents that allow them to enter the United States for school, such as a passport, birth certificate, or naturalization certificate, but living in Mexico is often more cost-effective and allows them to stay with their family. Students who cross the border in middle and high school often use the U.S. address, sometimes that of a friend or family member, to avoid school district scrutiny.

Some students are U.S. citizens who have lived in Mexico most of their lives, while others return to Mexico after living in the United States for economic reasons or for family reunification, said Laura Dicochea, a doctoral student at Arizona State University, which studies cross-border students. .

“It’s like a circular migration,” Dicochea told CBS News.

The first in his family to earn a college degree, Vazquez reflected on his educational journey – and that of so many others.

A cross-border school journey

After his father was deported from the United States in 2006, Vazquez – born in Arizona – moved to Mexicali, Mexico, when he began crossing the border a few years later to attend Central Union High School in El Centro, California.

Although he is a U.S. citizen, for Vazquez, as for many cross-border—or cross-border—students, living in Mexico with his family made sense because it's “so much a part of my culture, of me, that I think it's going to be so difficult for him.” me if I have to leave this,” he said, noting that he was grateful to study in the United States.

In high school, Vazquez would wake up at 4:30 a.m. local time, wait at the border for about two hours, and arrive at school before his first class at 8 a.m. In 2019, he enrolled at Imperial Valley College, a community college 15 miles from Mexicali, before landing at Imperial Valley San Diego State University.

Cross-border students are graduating from college this year after crossing the Mexico-U.S. border in San Diego State's Imperial Valley.

Vazquez's story mirrors that of Diana Lara Zamora, 21, now a senior at Arizona State University, who came to the United States from eighth grade through high school.

“I passed through three different states every day: Baja California, Sonora and Arizona,” Lara Zamora said.

She began attending school in the United States at age 14, sometimes living with a family friend in San Luis, Arizona. A typical school day for Lara Zamora started around 4 a.m. local time.

Her mother would drive 30 minutes to the border to drop her and her younger sister off, where they waited among other students before walking 25 minutes or taking a taxi to PPEP TEC High School in San Luis. During the winter, when seasonal agricultural workers cross the border into Arizona, the wait at the border can be up to two hours.

“They’re freezing,” she says of the mornings. “I remember my nose was red.”

Cross-border student Diana Lara Zamora is set to graduate from Arizona State University. Courtesy of Diana Lara Zamora

When Lara Zamora became a student at ASU in 2020, she got on-campus housing, a rewarding experience that allowed her to “get to know people from all over the world,” Lara Zamora said.

Javier Melara, 21, who will graduate alongside Vazquez in Mexico, has been crossing the border to attend school in California since he was 11.

“There are many challenges to be faced,” he said. “We have to face a lot of fear, a lot of reluctance on the part of certain people.”

Melara said that until college, he wouldn't tell his friends he was crossing the border daily, for fear the school district would find out.

“I was living in fear because some people were being kicked out of school,” he said, noting that it was something he saw happen to several classmates, including a friend.

Lara Zamora told CBS News that she doesn't “feel like, to me, cross-border means the border itself.”

“For me, it’s more about having two cultures within you.”

For cross-border students, the benefits of living in Mexico include regularly facing the challenges of crossing the border: long wait times, tense interactions with U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials, and negative reactions from members of the community, all in the context of a national debate on migration centered on the border. This week, CBS News reported that illegal crossings along the U.S. southern border fell more than 40% this year to 129,000 crossings in April, defying historical trends. Even if cross-border students enter the United States legally, crossing the border makes them vulnerable to scrutiny.

Exam, fear then graduation

Another source of discomfort for Melara was her interactions with Customs and Border Protection officers.

“I feel like we have this ingrained fear, this constant fear, like flight or fight,” Melara said of often being sent to secondary inspection, which allows officers to conduct interrogations additional.

Cross-border student Javier Melara is expected to graduate from college this spring. Courtesy of Javier Melara

Lara Zamora, noting that her male friends were often subject to secondary inspection, said she was careful in her interactions with customs officials. Vazquez said he felt CBP personnel were seeking to intimidate — a recurring problem that marred his ride. “They think you’re a criminal,” he said.

CBS News reached out to U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials for comment but did not receive a response prior to publication.

Some students are scrutinized by the residents of their school district. For Lara Zamora, the frustration of community members who felt their taxes were benefiting non-residents led her to transfer to another high school.

“I felt like it was really unfair because it wasn’t my fault,” Lara Zamora said. “My parents don’t want to become illegal immigrants here.”

Lara Zamora, Vazquez and Melara graduate this month. Lara Zamora plans to enroll in higher education. Vazquez is taking a year off to pursue her passion of performing as a drag queen. Melara plans to pursue a master's degree in education, one day earn a doctorate and “dream without barriers,” he said.

Vazquez's mother, who attended his drag performances, will have the opportunity to see him on another stage in the coming days at SDSU's graduation in Mexicali. Since she was unable to cross the border to attend her high school graduation, Vazquez said it was important to have her at the ceremony in Mexico, especially since he is the first in his family to graduate.

Lara Zamora, also a first-generation college student, says realizing that millions of other students have experienced similar challenges inspires her to help students like her.

“First generation means you are the first, but I hope you won’t be the last,” she said.

More from CBS News

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/transborder-students-us-mexico-graduate/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos