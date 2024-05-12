US special operations, learning lessons from war in Ukraine, must do more with less





FORT LIBERTY, N.C. (AP) Forced to do more with less and learn from the war in Ukraine, U.S. special operations commanders are juggling how to add more high-tech experts to their teams while reducing their overall forces of approximately 5,000 troops during the period. the next five years.

The conflicting pressures are forcing a broader restructuring of commando teams, which are often deployed for high-risk counterterrorism missions and other sensitive operations around the world. The planned changes are influenced by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, including lessons learned by British special operations forces.

The U.S. Army's Special Operations Command, which is bearing the brunt of the personnel reductions, is considering increasing the size of its Green Beret teams, which typically number about 12 members, to recruit people with greater capabilities. specialized and technical. One possibility would be the addition of computer software experts who could reprogram drones or other technical equipment on the fly.

But similar changes could ripple across the military services.

A 12-person detachment could be reinforced, said Gen. Bryan Fenton, commander of U.S. Special Operations Command. He said an Air Force pilot, Navy ship pilot, cryptologist or cyber expert may be needed as battlefields become more challenging and increasingly technological.

The United States is learning many lessons from the Ukrainian experience, primarily from the perspective of our British special operations partners, who not only did so in their trainings, but also learned very quickly that they needed other supporting elements. their common strength, he told The Associated Press in an interview.

As an example, he said British commandos needed Royal Air Force pilots to advise them on drone operations and Royal Navy teammates to help them understand, more than a SOF teammate (special operations forces), the way a ship sails in the Black Sea.

The bulk of the reductions stem from the military's decision to reduce the size of its forces by about 24,000 troops and restructure its troops as the United States shifts away from counterterrorism and counterinsurgency. focus more on large-scale combat operations. The military also struggled to meet its recruiting goals and had to reduce the overall size of its forces.

The Army's Special Operations Command, which Fenton said has absorbed about 4,000 ordered reductions over the past year and a half, is looking to recruit people with high-tech skills.

I think one of the questions is how well can you teach a Green Beret when some of these specialties are extremely technical, said Maj. Gen. Patrick Roberson, deputy commander of the Fort Liberty command in S.C. North. You can teach a person to operate a drone. But then saying I want to have a software engineer program for this drone is something different.

Cuts to the Army's special operations forces have sparked some opposition in Congress, including at recent hearings on Capitol Hill, where lawmakers highlighted the impact at Fort Liberty. Fenton also spoke candidly at the hearings about the growing demand for special operations forces.

He said U.S. regional commanders around the world always wanted more and that reducing forces would mean being able to meet fewer of their demands. And I think we owe the Secretary of Defense our assessment as we move forward.

For years during the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, the number of special operations forces and support personnel increased, especially since they were often dispersed to small, isolated bases where they needed to additional security and other logistical assistance. Today, Pentagon leaders say the numbers could go down a bit.

Fenton said a cut of about 2,000 people in special operations was ordered by the department about a year and a half ago, including about 750 in the Army. That was followed this year by a cut of 3,000 Army special operations positions. The reductions must be spread over five years.

So the true total Army reduction is almost 4,000, and the remaining 1,000 will come from the joint force, SEALs, Marine Raiders and other Army units, Fenton said.

For Roberson, the question is where to reduce his military troops. Do breaks have a way of crystallizing your focus and vision of what is important to me? What is the future? What do I really need, he said during an interview in his Fort Liberty office.

He and other Army leaders have said a significant percentage of the Special Forces reductions are to positions that are already open and therefore will not affect existing personnel. Roberson estimates that at least 30% of the cuts relate to these vacant jobs.

For further reductions, he said he is looking for layoffs, including among trainers and instructors. Army leaders also said psychological operations and civil affairs, both part of Army command, would face reductions.

At the end of 20 years of war, it's always a good time to look back and say: OK, what did I have when this started? What have I learned? What did I do, what was important to me? » said Roberson.

And even if not all teams are boosted in size, he said the Army must be able to quickly bolster them with specialists. In some cases, a mission may only need a few technical assistance members, and in other cases it may require six or seven, he explained.

More broadly, as its forces absorb reductions, their training must also be modified or increased to include more technology, robotics or signals intelligence sensors and information, Roberson added. Right now, he said, his troops are experimenting with different options at the National Training Center in California and on the ground in Iraq and Syria.

Adaptability is key, he said, and we need to figure out how to make the most of it.

