General says Western defense industrial base will surpass Russia's > US Department of Defense > Department of Defense News





It is easy for an autocratic regime like Russia to accelerate its defense industrial base at the expense of its economy to continue its war in Ukraine, with the help of Iran and North Korea, said Lt. Air Force Gen. Steven L. Basham.

Basham, deputy commander of U.S. European Command, spoke yesterday at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies' livestreamed event, “Transatlantic Security After 75 Years of NATO.”

The West's defense industrial base is also accelerating, he said.

“Make no mistake. This is accelerating. It will continue to accelerate beyond Russia's capabilities. The time Russia spends in Ukraine is also the time we have to get our industrial base to where it needs to be “, he added. Basham said. “Russia, a country that was proud [itself] as a defense exporter. [Now] they seem to import a lot not only of equipment, but also of technology. And a lot of that technology actually comes from China. The challenges Russia faces in its own equipment are actually being offset by developing its relations with China,” he said.

“The defense of our nation begins far beyond the borders of the United States,” he said. “All [that Ukraine is] what we are asking for is our continued, unwavering, consistent and continued support. I think that's actually what they're getting now. We just need to stay the course. And I think we need to do a much better job of explaining [that to] the American people,” he said.

The United States and its allies and partners are becoming stronger and resisting Russia's aggression, he said, highlighting the recent membership of Finland and Sweden in NATO.

Basham spoke about the importance of defending NATO, saying: “Make no mistake. No matter how it ends in Ukraine, Russia will not stop with Ukraine unless it is stopped in Ukraine. »

Presence matters, he said, referring to U.S. troop deployments in Europe.

“You have to be with your allies to be able to integrate. You have to be with your allies to campaign, to do exercises. And besides, it can't just be episodic,” he said of the United States' commitment to NATO.

Basham addressed the challenge posed by China, emphasizing that, like Russia, Beijing poses a global threat, not least because of its malign influence in Europe, particularly in the areas of space and cyberspace.

