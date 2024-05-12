Where to see the Northern Lights in the United States this weekend





Due to a severe solar storm, the Northern Lights were visible in several parts of the United States on May 10 and this rare phenomenon could continue throughout the weekend.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Space Weather Prediction Center issued a severe geomagnetic storm warning for the first time since 2005.

The Space Weather Prediction Center shared on X that a coronal mass ejection is expected to coalesce and arrive at Earth late May 10 or early May 11.

Northern Lights near Ranfurly in Central Otago, New Zealand on May 10, 2024. Courtesy of @AndrewDickson13 on X.com

A coronal mass ejection is an eruption of solar material, and when it approaches Earth, it can result in a geomagnetic storm. This can supercharge the Northern Lights and make them visible farther south than usual.

The Space Weather Prediction Center said the brightly colored ribbons of light known as the northern lights could be seen in the northern region of the United States and as far south as Alabama and Northern California.

The Northern Lights seen around the world on May 10.AP; Getty Images

During the night, auroras were visible across much of the United States, the agency said in another tweet on May 11. Weather permitting, they may be visible again this evening.

The geomagnetic storm will continue until “at least” Sunday, according to the agency.

The threat of strong flares and additional CMEs will persist until the large, magnetically complex sunspot cluster disappears over the next few days, the agency said.

This rare event is not dangerous to humans, but it can impact technology. In a May 11 tweet, the agency said the storm appeared to have prompted reports of power grid irregularities as well as degradation of high-frequency communications and GPS.

Here's what to know about the geomagnetic storm and where the Northern Lights may be visible.

Where can you see the Northern Lights in the United States?

As the extreme geomagnetic storm persists through Sunday, it is possible that the Northern Lights will once again be visible in the United States.

According to a forecast shared by the Space Weather Prediction Center on X, there is a high probability of seeing the Northern Lights in the northern region of the United States.

That includes parts of Washington, Idaho, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan, according to the agency's aurora forecast map.

Although the probability is lower, the Northern Lights could be visible in other parts of the United States, including parts of the Pacific Northwest, Midwest, and Northeast.

To see the Northern Lights, a cell phone camera can capture a better view of the Northern Lights than the naked eye, NBC News senior correspondent Tom Costello said on TODAY.

To see the enormous sunspot responsible for the solar flares and severe geomagnetic storm, Costello said the spot can be visible by wearing a pair of eclipse glasses.

The Northern Lights are visible from Berga, near Barcelona, ​​Spain, on May 11, 2024. Albert Llop / APWhy are the Northern Lights visible in the United States?

The Space Weather Prediction Center issued its first severe geomagnetic storm watch since January 2005 on May 9.

In this unusual event, at least five Earth-directed coronal mass ejections have been observed and are expected to arrive between Friday May 10 and Sunday May 12.

Several strong solar flares associated with a “magnetically complex” sunspot cluster were also observed in the days preceding the alert.

Solar flares are powerful bursts of energy that can impact radio communications, power grids and navigation signals, according to the Space Weather Prediction Center. In a May 11 update, the agency said the active sunspot cluster was responsible for much of the geomagnetic storms and their subsequent events in recent days.

Humans are not in danger, but these events can affect power grids, navigation and satellite communications. Space station astronauts as well as airline passengers should be safe.

A G4 is really big, and we could absolutely see effects here on Earth, Grant Tremblay of the Harvard & Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics said today. Your cell phone may not work. Well, there are certainly radio outages, those have already started to happen.

Northern Lights in the Penge district of London, UK on May 10, 2024. Courtesy of Glenn Lawrence

