Eurovision loses almost a quarter of UK viewers compared to 2023 | Eurovision 2024





Eurovision lost almost a quarter of its British viewers compared to Liverpool's extravagant event in a row over Israel's participation.

Saturday night's BBC final was watched by an average of 7.64 million viewers, peaking at 8.46 million, according to official figures provided by agency Digital i. British contestant Olly Alexander came in 18th place with 46 points after receiving zero points in the public vote.

Last year's contest in Liverpool was the most watched final by British viewers since modern records began. The BBC announced at the time that this program, which was broadcast in the UK for the first time in 25 years, had a peak viewer rating of 11 million for 5 minutes and an average viewer rating of 9.98 million, reaching a TV viewership rating of 63%.

Switzerland won the 68th edition of the competition on Saturday, but it was overshadowed by the disqualification of Dutch participant Joost Klein just hours before the start of the final and controversy surrounding the entry of Israel's Eden Golan.

Eurovision 2024: Switzerland's Nemo wins song contest Video Highlights

Hundreds of protesters gathered outside the Malm Arena before the final, including Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, who was escorted out by police.

In preparation for Eurovision, there were calls for a boycott of Israel's inclusion during the war in Gaza.

In March, Olly Alexander and several other participants rejected these demands, stating their belief in the unifying power of music to help people transcend differences and foster meaningful conversations and connections.

Actress Maxine Peake and author Sarah Schulman are among more than 450 queer artists, individuals and organizations who have called on Alexander, the former Years and Years singer and Channel 4 star, to write Queers for Palestine. Palestine signed an open letter. Withdraw from confrontation in solidarity with Palestine.

Alexander posted the following reply on Instagram: I wholeheartedly support measures calling for an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza, the repatriation of all hostages, and the safety and security of all civilians in Palestine and Israel.

I know some people will decide to boycott Eurovision this year, and I understand and respect their decision. As a participant, I spent a lot of time reflecting on what to do and what options were available to me. It is my current belief that if I remove myself from the competition, we will not get any closer to our shared goals.

Alexander didn't finish last with his dance-pop track Dizzy on Saturday, but received a dreaded zero in the audience vote.

He and his team reacted cheerfully, as England were the only country not to score in the crowd tally. However, judges from other countries rated him higher with 46 points than the other seven countries.

Israel's Golan came in fifth place with his song Hurricane and performed strongly in the public vote, coming in second behind Croatia. The 20-year-old received maximum points in the British public vote but received nothing from the British jury.

Britain last won the competition in 1997 with Katrina and the Waves. Britain's James Newman received zero points for his 2021 entry, Embers, and came in last place. Jeminis' 2003 work Cry Baby also received a score of 0.

