Judge's ruling delays plan to cut credit card late fees to $8ExBulletin





LOS ANGELES A federal judge in Texas temporarily halted a Biden administration plan to reduce late fees on credit cards to $8, which was set to take effect next week.

The nationwide temporary injunction imposed by Judge Mark Pittman in the Northern District of Texas is a victory for big banks and major credit card companies, which collect billions in revenue each year in late fees and sought to prevent the proposal from coming into force. It's also a victory for the American Chamber of Commerce, which led the lawsuit on behalf of the banks.

New regulations proposed by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau would have set an $8 cap on most late fees on credit cards or require banks to demonstrate why they should charge more than $8 for such fees.

The rule would bring the average late fee on credit cards down by $32. The bureau estimates that banks generate about $14 billion in credit card late fees annually.

White House spokesman Jeremy Edwards said in a statement Friday evening: “We are disappointed that a court has sided with House Republicans, big banks and special interests in giving pause on a crucial measure to save American families billions of dollars in spam.”

The banks had sued to end the lawsuit earlier this year, but they hit a roadblock when Pittman ordered the case moved to Washington, D.C., due to the fact that few banks operate in North Texas. However, an appeals court overturned most of Pittman's decision and ordered him to rule on the bank's request for an injunction.

Although Pittman did impose the injunction, he used a significant portion of his order to chastise the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals for sending this case back to him after already ruling that the matter should be handled outside of Washington. Critics of the lawsuit called the case the latest example of judicial “forum shopping,” in which a company files a lawsuit in a friendly district in order to have a greater likelihood of obtaining a favorable decision.

As part of his re-election campaign, President Joe Biden has tried to highlight his administration's efforts to combat what he calls “junk fees,” which are bank charges such as late fees, fees ATM and overdraft fees.

“Each month that the credit card late fee rule is frozen will cost Americans more than $800 million,” the White House said Friday.

Banks saw the campaign as a political battle against their business model, while consumer advocates viewed these bank fees as excessive based on the level of risk banks and credit card companies take.

“In its latest round of lawsuits aimed at boosting record corporate profits at the expense of everyone else, the U.S. House of Representatives got what it wanted for now, ensuring that families suffer from scams a little longer with late fees on credit cards as high as $41.” said Liz Zelnick with Accountable.US.

