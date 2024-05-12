Chinese Uber rival Didi revives UK launch plans





Uber's Chinese rival is laying the groundwork for a UK expansion, three years after halting plans to launch in British cities.

Didi Global has secured operating licenses in cities including Rotherham, Rochdale and Salford in recent months to enable it to offer ride-hailing services in the UK.

The company has also secured office planning permission, saying it plans to operate a private rental business in the building.

The company has no immediate plans to start offering rides in the UK, but is understood to be continuing basic operations in case it wants to revive its plans in the future.

Didi's entry into the UK will represent a new challenge for Uber. Uber has been forced to pay hundreds of millions of dollars in VAT to HMRC in recent years after court rulings granting workers rights as drivers.

The Chinese rival plans to start offering rides in the UK in 2021. At the time, lawmakers raised concerns about whether the service would transmit user location data to China.

However, as first revealed by The Telegraph, Didi halted its launch plans and laid off staff due to a cybersecurity investigation by the Chinese government.

The app was removed from Chinese app stores and the company was banned from signing up new users.

Didis' move to list in New York angered authorities in Beijing and the company's shares were in free fall amid the crackdown until the company was delisted in 2022.

Recently, Didi Chuxing is focusing on the Asian, Australian, and South American markets and is reportedly planning to list in Hong Kong this year.

But Didi has continued to apply for licenses in a way that would allow it to begin operations quickly if it chooses to expand. In 2022, she hired Addison Lee and Matt Ratcliffe, a former executive at taxi app Gett, and secured planning permission for the Rochdale and Bolton offices.

Planning documents state the company plans to use the offices for the purpose of carrying out administrative functions for an app-based private hire car operator.

Demand for taxi apps is growing in the UK after the country overcomes a driver shortage that has driven up taxi fares in 2022. Uber UK revenue rose to $6.2 billion ($5 billion) last year, up from $4.2 billion the previous year, but the company incurred additional costs due to employment and VAT changes. Company expenses.

Last month, Indian rival Ola closed its UK operations, saying it wanted to focus on its domestic market.

Uber owns a stake in Didi worth about $2.2 billion as a result of a 2016 deal that saw the U.S. company pull out of China.

A Didi spokesperson had no comment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telegraph.co.uk/business/2024/05/11/chinese-uber-rival-didi-revives-uk-launch-plans/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos