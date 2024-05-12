Northern lights visible across the United States, even reaching the deep South, due to a solar storm





IE 11 is not supported. For the best experience, visit our site on another browser.

Oprah apologizes for contributing to the culture of a toxic diet02:00

Six-year-old bursts into tears of joy when she sees mom at her graduation ceremony03:09

Homeowners grapple with the exorbitant cost of homeownership02:04

Neighbor allegedly shot white mother of black sons after claiming he racially harassed them for years01:58

Protests and arrests continue on college campuses as graduation season begins02:06

Israeli offensive in Rafah appears imminent as residents say there is nowhere safe to go02:11

Now playing

Northern Lights visible across the United States, even reaching the deep South, due to the solar storm02:13

FOLLOWING

Baby left in Gaza now thriving under care of doctor-turned-mother02:14

Virginia school board votes to return names of Confederate figures to schools 01:47

Severe storms hit Florida after week of severe weather 01:29

Michael Cohen to testify in Trump's secret trial on Monday02:22

As Israeli forces advance on Rafah, State Department report criticizes Israel01:59

Police disperse new protests on campus and graduation ceremonies take place01:50

Severe solar storm will bring beauty to the sky and potential disruption01:27

Biden administration to raise tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles02:40

New fallout after Biden threatens to take away some weapons from Israel01:27

Police body camera video released in fatal police shooting of Florida man 01:55

At least 10 dead in wave of severe weather 01:52

Tiny forest sprouts in a concrete jungle01:30

Stormy Daniels faces scathing cross-examination from Trump lawyer03:59

Dazzling colors lit up the night sky across the United States as the Northern Lights were visible as far away as Florida and perhaps even Hawaii. NBC News George Solis speaks with a planetarium director to learn more about what caused the spectacle in the sky. May 11, 2024

Learn more

FOLLOWING

Oprah apologizes for contributing to the culture of a toxic diet02:00

Six-year-old bursts into tears of joy when she sees mom at her graduation ceremony03:09

Homeowners grapple with the exorbitant cost of homeownership02:04

Neighbor allegedly shot white mother of black sons after claiming he racially harassed them for years01:58

Protests and arrests continue on college campuses as graduation season begins02:06

Israeli offensive in Rafah appears imminent as residents say there is nowhere safe to go02:11

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/nightly-news/video/northern-lights-visible-across-u-s-even-reaching-the-deep-south-due-to-solar-storm-210741317711 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos