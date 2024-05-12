UK weather: Warning of 'risk to life' as thunderstorms lash much of the UK | uk news





Thunderstorms are expected to hit much of England this afternoon, with warnings warning that flooding could pose a “risk to life” in some areas.

The Met Office has issued a number of yellow weather warnings across the country, which could mark the end of Britain's warm weather.

Although not everyone within the warning area will see thunderstorms, it is still recommended to prepare for severe weather.

Thunderstorms are hitting western and central Northern Ireland, parts of Wales and western and central England.

Heavy rain is expected to make driving difficult and cause power outages and flooding.

Check the weather forecast for your area.

Image: The Met Office's yellow weather warning for Sunday. Photo: Korea Meteorological Administration

The Met Office warned: “Flooding of homes and businesses could occur quickly, with some buildings damaged by flooding, lightning, hail and strong winds.”

“Fast-flowing water or deep flooding may occur, posing a risk to life.”

Storms are expected to hit Scotland from 2pm. The yellow weather warning extends from southern Scotland to the Central Belt, Highlands and Islands.

The Met Office warned Scots that “there is little risk of risk to life from fast-moving water or deep flooding”.

Heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected to end around 7pm in Northern Ireland and around 11pm in England and Wales.

The severe weather is expected to continue in Scotland until 3am on Monday.

A thunderstorm could bring a dramatic end to Britain's warm weather. This after Saturday was confirmed to be the hottest day of the year.

Sky News weather presenter Joanna Robinson said: “Rain and thunderstorms are expected on Sunday afternoon, but most of eastern England will remain clear and dry.”

“The Met Office has issued a number of thunderstorm warnings highlighting areas at risk of severe weather.

“It is important to note that thunderstorms may not occur everywhere within the warning area.

“Where this occurs, heavy rain, large hail up to 2cm, gusty winds, frequent lightning and localized damage are possible.

“It will be another warm afternoon for most people, with 27C or 28C possible somewhere in south-east England.

“This will be the UK’s highest temperature of the year, surpassing Saturday’s 25.9C in Herstmonceux.

“Next week will look a bit cooler and unsettled, but there will be some pleasant sunshine at times.”

Be safe from thunder and lightning

Before a thunderstorm:• Lightning can cause power surges, so unplug unnecessary appliances if you are not already using a surge protector.• Seek shelter if possible. When you hear thunder, you are already within range of the next ground flash. Lightning can strike as far as 10 miles away from the storm center.

During a thunderstorm: • Telephone lines can conduct electricity, so avoid using landline phones unless it is an emergency.• If outdoors, avoid water, stay a safe distance from trees, poles or metal objects, and find a low, open area. Please. • Be careful of metal objects that can conduct or attract lightning, such as golf clubs, golf buggies, fishing rods, umbrellas, motorcycles, bicycles, wheelchairs, mobility scooters, strollers, barbed wire, and railings. If you are in a tent, stay away from metal poles.• If you are in an exposed area, consider squatting close to the ground with your hands on your knees and your head between your knees. Try to keep your body from touching the ground as much as possible. Don't lie down on the floor. •If you feel your hair standing on end, immediately lower it to the upward position.

After a thunderstorm: • Avoid downed power lines or broken cables. • Being struck by lightning often causes serious burns. The blow also affects the heart, so check to see if there is a pulse.

Driving during a thunderstorm: • If you encounter thunder and lightning, it is best to stay in your car with the windows down. In most cars with metal roofs and frames, the frame acts as a conductive Faraday cage, conducting electrical current around the passengers and to the ground.• Soft-top convertibles with fabric roofs are the most common. It is dangerous and can cause a fire if struck by lightning.• Be aware that electrical currents can travel through other parts of many modern vehicles, including GPS and radio systems. Cars with interior metal handles, foot pedals and steering wheels may also be energized.• Lightning can cause damage to both the interior and exterior of your car.• There is also a risk of sudden gusts of wind from thunderstorms. Those most at risk include cyclists, motorcyclists and elevated vehicles.• Remember to give vulnerable road users such as cyclists, motorcyclists and pedestrians more space than usual.• Reduce your speed. Reducing your speed will shorten your driving range when the wind is strong.• Hail storms can be very dangerous to drive in. This may reduce visibility and cause damage to your vehicle. If hail is severe, stop, move to a safe location and remain inside your vehicle.

