50,000 protest foreign agents bill in Georgia as US sounds alarm over Kremlin-style law





CNN-

About 50,000 opponents of the foreign agents bill marched peacefully in pouring rain in the Georgian capital on Saturday, after the United States said the country must choose between the Kremlin-style law and Euro-Atlantic aspirations People.

We are deeply alarmed by the Democratic backsliding in Georgia, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan wrote on X.

Georgian parliamentarians face a crucial choice: support the Euro-Atlantic aspirations of the Georgian people or adopt a Kremlin-style foreign agents law that goes against democratic values, he said. We stand with the Georgian people.

The bill, which would require organizations receiving more than 20 percent of their funding from abroad to register as agents of foreign influence, has sparked an ongoing political crisis in Georgia, where thousands of people have descended on the street to demand the withdrawal of the bill.

Saturday's crowd waved Georgian, European Union and some Ukrainian flags and, in a break with the past, included older demonstrators as well as many of the young people who have taken to the streets over the past month.

The government should hear from the free people of Georgia, said a protester in her 30s who gave her name as Nino, waved a large Georgian flag and led one of three columns that converged on the city center, blocking many city roads and filling cobblestone streets. heart of the old town of Tbilisi.

We want to enter the European Union with our proud nation and our dignity, she said.

Anuki, a 22-year-old theater student, said it is the responsibility of her generation to ensure that our future and that of subsequent generations are secure, that they have freedom of expression and that they are free, fundamentally.

And we don't want to be part of Russia, she added. We never wanted to be part of Russia. And it has always been and always will be our goal to be part of Europe.

Parliament, which is controlled by the ruling Georgian Dream party and its allies, will begin committee hearings on the third and final reading of the bills on Monday. Opposition groups had called for a new wave of protests starting Saturday.

The crisis has pitted the ruling Georgian Dream party against a coalition of opposition parties, civil society, celebrities and the country's figurehead president, with mass protests paralyzing much of central Georgia. Tbilisi almost every night for over a month.

Georgian opponents of the bill have dubbed it the Russian law, comparing it to legislation used to target critics of President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin.

The European Union, which granted Georgia candidate status in December, said the bill would pose a serious obstacle to further integration if passed.

Georgian Dream says the bill will promote transparency and Georgian national sovereignty.

Bidzina Ivanishvili, the founder of Georgian Dream, said the law was necessary to prevent the West from trying to use Georgians as cannon fodder in a confrontation with Russia.

Sullivan said the Georgian Dream appears to deliberately want to break away from the West, even though Georgia's ruling party and public opinion have traditionally favored the country's membership in the EU and the Georgian military alliance. NATO led by the United States.

Sullivan wrote: Georgian Dreams' recent rhetoric, proposed legislative changes, and actions run counter to the aspirations of the Georgian people and are designed to isolate Georgians from the United States and Europe.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2024/05/11/europe/georgia-foreign-agents-bill-protests-intl-latam/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos