Britain's Eurovision Song Contest 2024 entry Olly Alexander received zero points in the public vote after performing with Dizzy.

The disappointing score left the 33-year-old 18th out of 25 finalists despite being awarded a respectable 48 points by the judges after a tense night in Malmö.

Despite this, the Years & Years singer accepted it with a smile as the Swedish venue booed the result.

Olly put on an impressive performance with a spectacular set, including the singer being turned upside down in a box surrounded by dancers, and the crowd was following him well, but it wasn't without its challenges.

The days leading up to the grand final were difficult. Olly's semi-final was marked by a wardrobe malfunction that left his microphone pack falling out of his clothes and hanging on a wire.

In a video of the performance, Olly can be seen quickly grabbing the microphone pack in his left hand as soon as he realizes it has fallen off as he continues singing. Despite putting it behind him and explaining that it was something that happened live on air, this may have hurt his confidence.

Leading up to the big night, viewers complained about sound issues during the ambitious routine.

Some fans felt that Ollie's voice was quieter than expected, and some even said they couldn't hear him well.

Among those complaining was Kate Hull, who wrote: #ollyalexander What's wrong with the sound of your gig? Or is it just my television? It sounded quiet.

Why is Olly Alexander's voice so muffled? asked Julia Tobias, who said the vocals seemed out of balance with the backing.

Ollie Alexander went on to ask Living In A Box why #Eurovision2024 sound people should not bury the vocals.

Howard Griffiths responded: He told Olly Alexander on his foray into the UK that he thought it didn't sound like a radio playback, it was primitive and that there was a problem with the output transmission, not his fault. The sound in other countries is mass produced and as good as if not live. Did Olly have any technical issues?

Why is Olly Alexander's voice so muffled? The vocals seem out of balance with the backing.

Sam Ryder has a voice capable of performing live in huge venues, showing how outstanding the UK's only entry in decades is #Eurovision2024

Julia Tobias #FBPA #SaveTheArts (@JuliaTobiasUK) May 11, 2024

However, others were critical of Olly's ability to sing live rather than his technical aspects, and questioned where he could go from here.

Olly Alexander really can't sing live. Darren Lacey said this was the weakest vocalist of all the entries tonight.

ouch. The Rain King said he wonders if Olly Alexander would have considered other jobs other than playing keys.

Why did Olly Alexander get 0? you deserve better

Tess (@fearlessnesstess) May 11, 2024

Olli also showed a bold performance representing England and had many supporters praising him as the winner. They added that he deserved better than the feared zero. If only people voting across Europe had the same opinion!

Despite the heavy blow, Ollie held his head high and celebrated the goal with all his might on stage.

Before the competition, he made peace with whatever position he was in.

It doesn't matter where you put it. He laughed and said that at the end it was a symbolic no score.

Ollie's reaction to receiving a score of 0 (Photo: AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Despite this positive outlook, Olly said it was on the verge of collapse due to withdrawal calls, which could overshadow the event.

Ahead of the competition, strong pressure was placed on Israel to end its involvement during the offensive on Gaza.

He tearfully told the Times earlier this month that I had been locked in my room trying not to break down.

Usually you just have to go on stage and turn on the lights, but I felt that was really impossible.

It was difficult and I couldn't organize it, so I felt embarrassed and ashamed of myself.

At the same time, the other Big Five, which includes Italy, Germany, France and Spain, decided not to speak to the media on the eve of the competition.

Here's the email the show's organizers sent out on Friday: The Big 5 and Swedish Media Conference, originally scheduled for 18:30 BST, has been canceled as all artists want to focus on rehearsals.

Britain received no votes from the public. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

In a BBC One special titled Eurovision 2024: Graham [Norton] When I met Olly in March, he admitted entering the competition was always going to be a risky move.

I think it's dangerous, but that's also why it's interesting. It's literally a competition where everyone analyzes every little detail and weighs it against every other performance, Olly said.

It's not something you'll necessarily face as an artist. I think it would be really fun. I love the element of risk.

Olly previously revealed that participating in this contest was an opportunity to announce a new song to come. Dizzy is the first song from his upcoming new album.

People love the songs they see on Eurovision. He's really good at it. They have been embraced by younger audiences, he told the Daily Star.

It remains to be seen whether the risk to his future has paid off, but Olly will hope he still has the same attitude towards the contest after the disappointing open scores.

Nemo wins (Photo: TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP via Getty Images)

Switzerland's Nemo won Eurovision 2024 with the song The Code, putting Croatia's Baby Lasagna in the lead.

They received 12 points from Austria, Norway, Denmark and Spain, among others.

This comes after a truly eventful Eurovision final, with judges refusing to announce scores, strong statements being made during rehearsals and performers missing the flag parade.

Meanwhile, thousands of protesters gathered outside the stadium to demand Israel be excluded from the competition in light of the country's bombardment of the Gaza Strip.

Millions boycotted Eurovision out of solidarity with Palestine and expressed their disdain for the organizers. This was especially evident when Martin Sterdal was introduced and the crowd booed almightily.

Swedish TV producer and writer sterdahl is the contest's general director and the face of the European Broadcasting Union (EBU).

Elsewhere, the Austrian jury made its boldest statement of the evening as it presented its country's arguments.

Radio presenter and actor Philipp Hansa began: He said, to be honest, I thought it would be hard to find anything but positive things to say, but the reality is, I think it's just nice to see so many beautiful souls here.

This is especially true in times when callousness seems to be rampant, but it is not.

Thank you for reminding us that behind the music is the idea that we all deserve to be treated equally.

His speech was met with cheers from a packed stadium.

Meanwhile, British critic Graham noted that Israel's Eden Golan heard boos when they took the stage to perform Hurricane. The song was forcefully reworked from its original title, October Rain, which appears to refer to the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel.

It comes as the death toll in Gaza has surpassed 35,000 since Israel launched a military operation in response to an Oct. 7 Hamas attack that killed more than 1,000 people.

