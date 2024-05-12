Britain will pay a price for the exodus of international students





The author is Chief Executive of the Rhodes Trust.

The UK has long been an attractive destination for the best and brightest global talent. British universities consistently rank at the top of higher education rankings, making them the envy of the world. But the UK government's attempts to prevent talented international students from working and studying in the UK pose serious risks to these institutions and the country.

The government is expected to soon announce a review of the Graduate Visa, a two-year unsponsored work permit for overseas graduates of British universities. The review follows other changes, including the implementation in January of banning postgraduate students undertaking a master's degree abroad from bringing their spouses or children with them.

Home Secretary James Cleverly said the review was designed to ensure graduate visas were not abused. However, these changes and government rhetoric create an unwelcoming atmosphere for international students. This goes against the UK’s values ​​of openness and innovation that have enabled our economy and society to thrive.

Facing an increasingly hostile environment, the brightest students will seek universities elsewhere, especially in the United States, where they offer greater financial support for graduate degrees. Some international students are already attending school. A third of UK universities will see a decline in the number of overseas non-EU applicants in 2023, according to an analysis of University Admissions Service data from the Financial Times.

Britain will pay a price for this escape. International students bring enormous economic benefits, investing almost 10 times more money into the economy than they earn themselves. British universities also rely on income from international students to make room for lower-fee British students.

The UK is home to world-class universities and renowned scholarship programs, including the Rhodes Scholarship, which allows outstanding young people from around the world to study at the University of Oxford. Since its founding in 1903, 8,000 Rhodes Scholars have learned, formed friendships across borders and developed a love for their host country.

I came to the United States as a Rhodes Scholar in 1983 and had the privilege of returning in 2018 to oversee a program from which I have benefited greatly. Other Rhodes Scholars have also made the UK their home and include some of the biggest names in public health. education, engineering and other fields.

We are proud of the many ways our academics contribute to British society. For example, Ghanaian Emmanuelle Dankwa was one of the early researchers selected to present her own research findings to parliament as part of her Stem for Britain competition.

Obtaining a graduate visa has been instrumental in enabling Rhodes Scholars to make a positive impact. Take as an example a fintech company founded by three academics from Singapore, Syria, and Palestine. Run by Amer Baroudi and Abdallah AbuHashem, nsave has secured major seed funding and is committed to making banking more inclusive and accessible by providing secure accounts to people in countries with high inflation and struggling economies. These founders demonstrate how students at UK universities can become part of a global network of entrepreneurs, academics and leaders through cross-cultural collaboration.

Instead of creating more barriers for qualified, hard-working young people, we should welcome and encourage those who are eager to come here to learn, work and contribute. The Government may claim to be cracking down on abuse of the graduate visa system, but that is simply shooting itself in the foot, jeopardizing the UK's competitiveness and harming both British and international students.

