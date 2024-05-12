Blinken says US will not support Rafah incursion without 'credible plan' to protect civilians





Washington — Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday that the United States “would not support” an Israeli military operation in the southern city of Rafah without a “credible plan to protect civilians.”

“From day one, President Biden has been committed to supporting Israel in its defense and trying to ensure that October 7 never happens again,” Blinken said Sunday on “Face the Nation.” “At the same time, he has been very clear that in doing so, it is imperative that Israel protect civilians and ensure that humanitarian aid reaches those who need it.”

The comments come as Israel prepares to expand its military operations in Rafah in recent days despite international criticism, ordering new evacuations of civilians in the densely populated area on Saturday. Meanwhile, continued US support for Israel has been called into question.

President Biden said on CNN last week that the United States had suspended sending bombs to Israel, warning that “civilians have been killed because of these bombs” in a major operation in the city from Rafah, in the south of the country, considered the last refuge in the country. Gaza Strip, seemed imminent. Blinken clarified Sunday that the only thing the administration has held back is high-payload bombs, given the impact they could have on highly populated areas.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken on "Face the Nation," May 12, 2024

The president, who has previously been criticized by the left for his continued support of Israel, has faced strong backlash from the right, accused by some of failing to live up to his commitment to Israel. But Blinken defended the president on Sunday, saying “no president did more to defend Israel when it really mattered than Joe Biden.” But he added that the administration has been “very clear for several months now about our concerns about a major military operation in Rafah.”

“What we have made clear is that if Israel launches this major military operation on Rafah, then there are going to be certain systems that we are not going to support and provide for that operation,” Blinken said.

The secretary also made clear that the United States was seeking to develop a plan for what happens after the conflict in Gaza ends. He noted that Hamas was returning to areas of Gaza that Israel had cleared. And even if Israel enjoys initial success in Rafah, Blinken noted that it may not be sustainable.

The comments come after Blinken delivered a report to Congress on Friday on Israeli military operations in Gaza, in which he said it was “reasonable to assess” that Israel had violated international humanitarian law. But the report fails to formally conclude that the Israeli military has already done so.

The much-anticipated report notes that while there are allegations that Israel violated international humanitarian law, there is no “comprehensive information” on whether or not U.S. weapons were used.

“We are looking at the totality of what happened,” Blinken said Sunday. “We believe it is reasonable to assess, based on what happened, that there were acts inconsistent with Israel's obligations under international law, but we do not drawn definitive conclusions.”

The Biden administration has faced criticism from both the left and the right since the report's release, with some Republicans decrying its criticism of Israel, while some Democrats have argued the report is wrong far enough.

Appearing on “Face the Nation” on Sunday, Sen. Tom Cotton, Republican of Arkansas and an outspoken critic of the Biden administration, said the report “makes no sense,” adding that it looks like “policy wacky.” “.

Sen. Chris Van Hollen, a Maryland Democrat who also appeared on “Face the Nation,” said that while he appreciated the administration's assessment, the report “avoided the tough questions.”

Israel and Hamas at war More More Kaia Hubbard

Kaia Hubbard is a political reporter for CBS News Digital based in Washington, DC.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/antony-blinken-rafah-incursion-israel-face-the-nation/

