The Northern Lights were visible in British skies for the second night amid a breathtaking solar storm.

Sky watchers across the UK witnessed the Northern Lights for the second day in a row, with solar winds reaching breathtaking levels reaching Earth.

Amazing displays of light were also observed in the United States and many parts of the Northern Hemisphere.

On Saturday, some commercial flights, including Qatar and Emirates flights to the US west coast, opted to take routes further south due to the intense solar storm, Flightradar24 reported.

Geomagnetic storms caused by plasma bursts from the solar wind can disrupt radio transmissions on Earth and potentially damage space satellites.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk wrote in X that his Starlink internet satellites are under a lot of pressure from strong magnetic disturbances above Earth caused by intense solar storms.

A large-scale geomagnetic solar storm is currently occurring. The largest scale in a long time. The Starlink satellites are under a lot of pressure but are holding up so far, Mr. Musk posted on X.

Those poor Starlink birds are now slamming their thrusters and fighting to stay in the sky, space weather physicist Tamitha Skov posted in X on Saturday.

The Northern Lights, also known as the Northern Lights, can be spotted from Whitley Bay, Essex, Cambridgeshire, Liverpool, Kent and Norfolk on the north-east coast, and as far south as Sussex on Friday night.

The Met Office previously said northern England could see aurora displays for the second night due to a powerful solar storm.

Northern Lights (Northern Lights) are vivid curtains of light in the night sky, ranging from green to pink to crimson. This is caused by charged particles from the sun interacting with gases in the Earth's atmosphere.

The most spectacular phenomenon occurs when the sun emits large clouds of particles called coronal mass ejections. [CMEs].

Observers from all over the world, including London, Berlin, and Switzerland in Europe, South Dakota, Utah, Mexico, and Ladakh in India, shared photos of the Northern Lights, also known as the Northern Lights. .

Photos taken from various locations revealed a variety of colors of aurora.

The sky above the mountainous region of Ladakh, India, turned red. It appears that this is due to the atmosphere being heated due to space weather phenomena.

Aurora seen around the world as 'extreme' solar storm hits Earth

Hanle in Ladakh is seeing an aurora borealis, which is rare for this latitude. These auroral red arcs are likely caused by the atmosphere being heated by electric currents circulating between Earth and space, Indian solar physicist Dibyendu Nandi said in a post on X.

These ring currents are strengthened during geomagnetic disturbances caused by solar storms, so we are more likely to observe red auroral arcs during severe geomagnetic storms like the ones we are currently witnessing, Dr Nandi said.

Scientists expect more auroras to appear in the future as solar wind activity increases.

Solar winds increased systematically over the weekend and are now reaching breathtaking speeds of 900 kmps, exceeding 3 million kilometers per hour. If another solar magnetic storm arrives at Earth, it will probably arrive earlier than expected, Dr. Nandi said.

The space environment is recovering only slightly from yesterday's powerful storm, but remains chaotic. A few more solar storms with southerly magnetic fields could have much more severe impacts on low-Earth orbit satellites, he added.

Experts suspect that more solar storms affecting Earth in the future could affect satellites in orbit.

I've heard this a lot in the last 24 hours. Dr. Skov said the situation was likely to get worse before it got better.

We are witnessing levels of severe space weather not seen in the past 20 years. The situation could get worse as more solar storms are expected to impact Earth. Or maybe the Northern Lights are even more awesome for everyone! Dr Nandi said earlier on Friday.

