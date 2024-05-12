Jordan welcomes US forces and partner nations for first Eager Lion 24 exercise > US Central Command > Press Release View





May 12, 2024 Version number 20240512 – 01 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

TAMPA, Fla. – Exercise Eager Lion 24 officially began today with an opening ceremony held at the King Abdullah II Special Operations Training Center (KASOTC), Amman, Jordan. This is the 11th edition of this exercise, which takes place every two years in Jordan and reflects the 75 years of U.S.-Jordanian relations that we commemorate this year. In addition to Jordan and the United States, 32 other partner countries will participate or observe the exercise, which will end on May 23, 2024.

Eager Lion is one of the largest military exercises in the U.S. Central Command (USCENTCOM) area of ​​responsibility, hosted by one of the command's strongest and most trusted partners. The exercise is designed to exchange military expertise and improve interoperability between partner countries.

“Eager Lion demonstrates the importance of working together to maintain a ready, responsive force that truly demonstrates that we are prepared to respond together in times of crisis,” said U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Jason Benson, USCENTCOM Director for Eager Lion 2024. “Participating in Eager Lion demonstrates our shared commitment to improving interoperability with our partners. It also demonstrates that our coalition force can maintain a sufficient and sustainable presence in the region. This sends a clear message that relationships matter.

Exercise Eager Lion is the largest exercise between the United States military and the Jordanian armed forces. The exercise underscores the United States' commitment to our Middle East partners in our shared defense against hybrid threats from state and non-state actors.

Eager Lion 24 will focus on training participating partners in cooperation and interoperability between military and interagency organizations. This year's scenario will address regional challenges in the air, land, maritime and cyber domains, as well as support for multinational disaster response operations and humanitarian assistance. Participants will work with civilian authorities responsible for protecting critical national infrastructure, train in cyber defense and maritime security, practice operations in a chemically contaminated environment, and rehearse integrated logistics maneuvers. The exercise will train participants to prepare for cyber threats from fictitious adversaries, advance the development of partnered counterterrorism skills, expand integrated air and missile defense synchronization, and sharpen their maritime security skills and border.

The exercise will also include a field training exercise with a combined arms live fire exercise, a command post exercise and a senior leadership seminar to facilitate information sharing at the tactical and strategic levels.

The U.S. military participates in more than 80 exercises with partner nations in the USCENTCOM area of ​​responsibility each year. The exercises in the region are designed to strengthen military relations, promote regional security and improve interoperability with partner countries.

-30-

