



It proved to be another failed year at Eurovision for the UK.

The final of this year's contest took place this evening (May 11) and Olly Alexander waved the British flag with his track 'Dizzy'.

However, after taking into account the judges and public votes, Olly came in 18th place with a total of 46 points (0 public score). This was a higher score than Mae Muller, who placed second last year. Last with 24 points.

This year's competition was won by Switzerland, where Nemo took first place with the song 'The Code', scoring 591 points.

Earlier today, Dutchman Joost Klein was disqualified from the final after police investigated “complaints from female crew members” following this week's semi-final. Dutch broadcaster AVROTROS later said: “The exclusion order is disproportionate to the case.”

He added, “An incident occurred after the performance last Thursday. Despite the clear agreement, Joost was filmed getting off the stage and running to the waiting room. At that moment, Joost repeatedly indicated that he did not want to be seen.” Filming scheduled.

“This was not respected. This led to Joost making threatening movements towards the camera. Joost did not touch the camera woman. The incident was reported and investigated by the EBU and police.”

This year's Eurovision proved controversial due to the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Israel and Palestine.

The long-standing conflict between Israel and Palestine reignited after Hamas' attack on Israel on October 7, 2024, leading to repeated attacks by Israel. Calls for a ceasefire continue, including from the United Kingdom, which voted in favor of a ceasefire at the UN Security Council in March.

Some have called for Israel to be expelled from Eurovision 2024, while some fans have boycotted the event entirely.

Eurovision competitors, including Britain's Olly Alexander, have issued statements calling for a ceasefire, while Mean Girls' Reee Rapp, Euphoria star Hunter Schafer and Marvel Other celebrities have made similar requests, including actor Mark Ruffalo. “We have come to understand that this bombing is not working,” Mark Ruffalo told Deadline in February. “We are not going to bomb for peace.” ?

Writer-director Jonathan Glazer spoke at the Oscars in March while accepting the best international film award for “The Zone of Interest,” which depicts a family living next door to the Auschwitz concentration camp.

