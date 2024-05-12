



Rhinelander is closer to the Arctic Circle than Mexico, so it's no surprise that few residents of the small Wisconsin town have laid eyes on the foreign migrants Donald Trump says have been invading the country since across the US border, 2,500 miles to the south.

But Jim Schuh, the manager of a local bakery, is nevertheless convinced that this is a major problem and he votes accordingly.

We don't see immigrants here, but I have relatives all over the country and they see them, he said. It's Biden. He is responsible.

Large numbers of voters in key states agree with Schuh, even in places where migrants are hard to find, as they watch cities like Chicago and New York struggle to cope with the tens of thousands of refugees and other arrivals transported there by Texas governors. and Florida.

Trump has heightened fears about record levels of migration in Wisconsin, where the last two presidential elections were decided by a margin of less than 1% of the vote. A Marquette Law School poll last month found that two-thirds of Wisconsin voters agree that the Biden administration's border policies have created a crisis of uncontrolled illegal migration into the country.

Trump has twice held rallies in Wisconsin in the past month at which migrants have been a primary target. In Green Bay, he called the problem bigger than a war and discussed the situation in Whitewater, a small town of about 15,000 in the southern part of the state.

Republican politicians made Whitewater the epitome of anti-migrant rhetoric in Wisconsin after the city's police chief, Dan Meyer, requested federal help to deal with the arrival of nearly 1,000 people from Nicaragua and Venezuela over the past two years.

Meyer made clear in a letter to President Joe Biden in December that he was not hostile to foreign arrivals and expressed concern about the terrible living conditions endured by some.

We saw a family living in a 10-by-10-foot shed in temperatures of minus 10 degrees, he wrote.

But the police chief said his department was struggling to keep up with the number of Spanish-speaking migrants because of the cost of translation software and the time it takes to deal with a sharp increase in unlicensed drivers. Meyer also said his officers responded to serious incidents related to arrivals, including the death of an infant, sexual assault and a kidnapping.

However, he told Biden that none of this information was being shared in an effort to denigrate or defame this group of people. In fact, we see great value in the growing diversity this group brings to our community.

That hasn't stopped Republican politicians from descending on Whitewater to stoke fear.

Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson, a close Trump ally who has spoken at the former president's political rallies, and the state's Republican congressman Bryan Steil held a meeting in the city to denouncing what they described as the devastating consequences of migrant arrivals.

Johnson blamed the entire issue on the flood of illegal immigrants arriving in this country under the Biden administration.

Steil declined to support Meyers' call for federal financial aid and said the answer lies in legislation to secure the border. However, the congressman was among Republicans who killed a bipartisan border security law after Trump opposed the legislation in an apparent bid to keep the crisis a hot-button political issue before the presidential election.

President Joe Biden greets supporters after delivering remarks during a visit to Gateway Technical College in Sturtevant, Wisconsin, on Wednesday. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

Republican members of the Wisconsin legislature wrote to Biden in January demanding action on what they claimed was an increase in violent crime in Whitewater, even though Meyer said he saw no threat to residents of from migrants and that we were a safe community.

Some Whitewater residents are furious about this political intervention. Brienne Brown, a six-year city council member, said residents have welcomed the migrants, with community organizations providing them with food, furniture and bedding.

The spotlight was on us because Ron Johnson and Bryan Steil decided to make this a political event of their own. Most people here were incredibly angry. They feel like they've been used as a political football, she said.

The crime that occurs is very low level, and primarily consists of our police department stopping someone in a car that does not have a license.

The police chief has called for migrants to be allowed to get driver's licenses, but the Wisconsin Legislature won't allow it.

Brown said the serious incidents of assault involved domestic violence as well as the case of a woman who abandoned her newborn in a field, and that such crimes remained rare.

Wisconsin has long relied on migrant workers, most of them undocumented, as agricultural labor. Studies have suggested that the state's dairy farms would grind to a halt without foreign workers. Historically, most came from Mexico. Whitewater tended to attract people from Guanajuato, as migrants from the Mexican state sent back information about job opportunities.

Brown has noticed a change during the Covid crisis.

I often knock on doors just to talk to my constituents about the pandemic. I began to notice that many of them were not from Mexico. They were from Nicaragua and Venezuela, she said.

Brown said workers moved into housing left by students forced to return home because of the pandemic lockdown.

We have a lot of farms, a lot of chicken farms, a lot of egg farms. There are factories that make spices, there are factories that make food. They are always looking for low-paid workers and can never have enough. So there was plenty of work available, she said.

Schuh, like many other Americans critical of what they describe as Biden's open borders policy, makes a point of distinguishing between those who go through the formal immigration process on a visa and those who cross the border to seek asylum or work illegally.

I have nothing against immigrants, but it has to be done the right way, he said.

Trump continued to fuel the issue at a rally in Michigan earlier this month when he blamed Biden for the murder of Ruby Garcia in March. The former president claimed his administration kicked out the man who confessed to the shooting, Brandon Ortiz-Vite, and crooked Joe Biden took him back, let him in and let him stay and he viciously killed Ruby. Ortiz-Vite was deported in 2020 following his arrest for drunk driving. It is unclear when he returned to the United States.

Trump said at the rally that he had spoken to Garcia's family and that they were mourning this incredible young woman. But Garcia's sister, Mavi, denied that anyone in the family had spoken to the former president and accused him of exploiting the killing for political purposes.

He didn't speak with any of us, so it was quite shocking to see that he said he spoke with us and misinformed people on live television, he said. she told WOOD-TV.

They are always illegal immigrants. No one really talks about when Americans commit heinous crimes, and it's quite shocking why they only bring up the illegal immigrants. What about Americans who commit heinous crimes like this?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/article/2024/may/12/wisconsin-immigration-election-trump-biden

