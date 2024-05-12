Childcare applications are now open for parents of 9-month-old children





Parents with children aged over nine months can now apply to access government-funded childcare from September 2024, as the UK's largest-ever childcare expansion continues.

Starting today (Sunday May 12) until August 31, eligible working parents of children turning nine months old can apply for 15 hours of child care support a week, benefiting hundreds of thousands of families across the country.

This is the second step in the Government's long-term plan to support hard-working parents to balance family and work. As the successful launch of the April offering shows, this plan is working.

Since the offer launched, 211,027 two-year-olds have already benefited from government-supported places, giving parents financial support to return to work or increase their working hours and kickstarting the government's efforts to grow the economy through affordable access I'm doing it. Quality childcare.

As of August 31, 2024, working parents with children between the ages of 9 and 23 months can apply for a government-funded child care code through Child Care Services, which can then be taken to the child care provider of their choice for verification. .

The next phase of the historic launch will see the Government provide direct support for childcare costs from when your child turns nine months until they start school. By September 2025, support will increase to 30 government-funded hours per week, saving families an average of 6,900 hours per year.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said:

Last year, we promised the largest expansion of child care in our history, and we're delivering. More than 210,000 children have already benefited from 15 hours of government-funded childcare, with parents of nine-month-olds able to apply from today.

Our full expansion will save parents an average of 6,900 per year. This means that no parent should have to choose between their career and raising their children.

This will give working families peace of mind that they have support and help build a brighter future for their families and grow the economy.

Education Secretary Gillian Keegan said:

Last month, we successfully delivered on our promise to expand free childcare up to age 2, with more than 210,000 families now benefiting.

Last year, only two-thirds of local authorities were confident they could launch in April, but with our support, 100% did so.

This is just the beginning and we will continue to support the sector to ensure that all eligible parents have access to the high-quality childcare they deserve.

Until the end of September 2024, parents taking parental leave or starting a new job will be able to apply for a childcare code 16 weeks before returning to work, up from 31 days previously.

These parents are encouraged to apply online through their child care service and will receive a letter in the mail within a week or two, ensuring they receive the code well in advance of their provider's deadline.

Finance Minister Laura Trott said:

No parent should be forced to choose between caring for their child and having a successful career.

With significant funding, we are providing high-quality child care to hundreds of thousands of families across the country, ensuring every child has the opportunity to reach their potential while also boosting the economy.

All local authorities report that they are currently meeting parents' demand for childcare places and will need 15,000 childcare places, a 1% increase in September.

Before the government intervened directly last year to increase capacity, the number of childcare facilities had already increased by about 15,000 and staff by about 13,000.

The government continues to work closely with local authorities on the rollout, including allocating a further $100 million in capital investment and $12 million in delivery support.

This will provide confidence to providers based on continued growth over the past year, driven by higher average rates paid by the government for new entitlements than parents paid and the promise of up to $500 million in further rate increases over the next two years. It will. We're looking to keep expanding.

Jason Elsom, CEO of Parentkind, said:

As the father of a multicultural family of eight children, I know all too well the sacrifices many parents make for their children. The cost of child care often forces many parents to go without or even sacrifice their careers because it doesn't make sense to pay their full salary and put two children in child care.

Many families will welcome the lifeline this support provides.

Parents who have a preferred provider are encouraged to inquire directly about locations in September. Anyone who is having trouble finding a place should contact their local authority who can help them find a service provider in their area.

The application system requires parents to re-check their eligibility every three months, so parents new to the application system before June 1 will need to re-check their codes ahead of offers starting in September.

Eligible parents who have registered an existing tax-exempt child care account in the application system can apply for a code at the next reconfirmation window.

To ensure that all parents eligible for the September launch can access the scheme, parents who must reconfirm their eligibility before 12 May and whose next application window opens after 9 June will receive a code from HMRC by 24 May. You will receive a letter containing: .

Parents can check their eligibility before applying at gov.uk or via the online eligibility check tool at childcarechoices.gov.uk.

