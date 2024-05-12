Where the United States spends the most on foreign aid





(The Hill) Debates over U.S. aid to Israel and Ukraine have dominated Washington this year, raising questions about U.S. economic and military support for various allies and whether the country is spending too much support from abroad.

Opposition to foreign aid within the Republican Party has strengthened, with Republicans saying the United States needs to spend more on border security.

The debate is likely to weigh on this year's presidential race, and the re-election of former President Trump and his America First campaign could raise questions about funding for some partners.

Here's a look at where the United States spent the most on foreign aid this year and why.

All figures come from State Department spending for fiscal 2023, with the addition of foreign aid appropriations for Israel and Ukraine last month.

Ukraine

$78.3 billion

Congress allocated $61 billion to Ukraine in a foreign aid package signed late last month, after months of political wrangling over whether to continue supporting the country against a Russian invasion.

This funding nearly doubles what the United States has invested in Ukraine since the war began in early 2022, bringing total spending on the conflict to around $137 billion between military and economic aid, according to the Kiel Institute. .

Almost all military spending in the new aid package will go to domestic arms manufacturers, replenishing stockpiles sent to Ukraine to fight Russia. It also includes approximately $8 billion for the country's economic development and recovery.

The spending deal split the Republican majority in the House and nearly led to the ouster of Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.), after Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and two other House members GOP cited the aid package as the straw that broke the camel's back. file a motion to leave the presidency. Johnson survived the vote with Democratic support.

The war between Russia and Ukraine has dragged on for months, with Ukrainian leaders complaining of dwindling supplies as U.S. arms shipments from a December 2022 aid package have dried up.

For months, as MAGA Republicans blocked aid, Ukraine ran out of shells and ammunition, Biden said when he signed the new aid package last month. Meanwhile, Putin's friends keep him well stocked.

The $61 billion in new spending comes on top of the roughly $17 billion allocated in 2022 that was spent last year.

Israel

$21.6 billion

Israel has been the largest recipient of U.S. foreign aid since World War II. The country has accepted more than $300 billion since 1946, according to the Council on Foreign Relations, including more than $220 billion in military aid.

Long considered the United States' closest ally in the Middle East, Congress has allocated between $3 billion and $4 billion a year to Israel consistently since the 1970s for its defense. Almost all of the money comes from a State Department program allowing Israel to purchase U.S.-made weapons and ammunition free of charge.

That trend reversed late last month, when the long-awaited foreign aid package included about $15 billion in military aid for Israel in its war against Hamas in Gaza. This is the largest annual allocation of aid to Israel in at least 50 years, according to the Council on Foreign Relations.

We will always ensure that Israel has what it needs to defend itself against Iran and the terrorists it supports, Biden said as he signed the aid package.

President Biden refused an arms shipment to Israel last week, part of a pressure campaign urging Israel not to invade the southern Gaza town of Rafah.

Biden said the United States would stop future arms shipments if Israel enters the city, something Israeli leaders said Thursday they would likely do with or without U.S. support.

Jordan

$3.2 billion

Jordan is the third-largest recipient of U.S. foreign aid, according to a State Department and USAID spending tracker. About half of the funds allocated to the country in 2023 were intended for military aid.

Such spending has already proven useful in Israel's war with Hamas, as Jordan joined the United States in defending Israel against a wave of Iranian drone and missile strikes last month. The unprecedented attack on Israel was completely stopped by the combined defenses of the three countries.

Jordan also helped the United States drop humanitarian aid into Gaza amid the conflict in March.

Egypt

$2.9 billion

Foreign spending in Egypt came under increased scrutiny last year after the indictment of Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.).

Menendez, who resigned as chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee during the investigation, is accused of accepting hundreds of thousands of bribes from Egyptian interests.

After the indictment, Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Mary.), who became foreign relations chairman when Menendez resigned, withheld $235 million for Egypt, criticizing the country's stubborn human rights record. man and freedom of the press.

Congress has made clear, through legislation, that the Egyptian government's record on a range of critical issues of human rights, good governance and the rule of law must improve if it is to that our bilateral relations are lasting, Cardin said in October.

Rep. Gregory Meeks (NY), the top Democrat on the House equivalent committee, made a similar request a few weeks earlier.

The controversy comes as Egypt plays a central role in the war between Israel and Hamas. Egyptian diplomats have served as intermediaries between Israel, the United States and Hamas, and Cairo hosted ceasefire negotiations last week.

Ethiopia

$2.0 billion

Allocations to Ethiopia are almost entirely humanitarian aid, as parts of the country face severe famine and civil unrest. The northern Tigray region fell into ethnic conflict in 2022, pitting rebel and government forces against each other as thousands starved.

USAID resumed food aid to the region in December, five months after taking the extraordinary step of suspending its national program due to a widespread corruption scheme by local officials.

The rare combination of droughts, conflict and other factors disrupting food supplies has made Ethiopia one of the largest recipients of U.S. humanitarian aid. About a sixth of Ethiopians received food aid before the food theft was discovered early last year.

Nigeria

$1.5 billion

Nigeria's foreign aid spending focuses on health care and access to food. The United States spent about a quarter of a billion dollars to stem the spread of HIV and AIDS in the country in 2023, according to USAID, plus another $130 million for other health needs.

The country also has areas of critical food need, which has generated an additional quarter of a billion in food access and other expenditures filed by the State Department under the emergency response. 'emergency.

Most support is channeled through non-governmental organizations and charities operating in the country.

Somalia

$1.3 billion

Almost all of the funds allocated to Somalia are for emergency food access, as the country continues to struggle after decades of civil unrest.

About $700 million of that spending is done in partnership with the United Nations, which has had a steady presence in the country for decades amid a simmering civil war with breakaway Somaliland.

Just over $100 million is expected to fund UN peacekeeping missions in the country.

Kenya

$1.1 billion

In Kenya, American humanitarian aid is divided between health, access to food and economic development.

The largest spending is in partnership with the World Food Program in the region, while the government has also invested significant sums in combating the spread of HIV and AIDS and supporting local agriculture.

