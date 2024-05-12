



South Korea's national energy monopoly is in talks with the British government about building a new nuclear power plant off the coast of Wales, which could be a major boost to plans for the UK's new nuclear fleet.

KEPCO has held early stage discussions with British officials about a new facility at the Wylfa site in Anglesey, with a ministerial meeting expected to be held this week, according to sources briefed on the matter.

Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt announced in his March budget that the government would buy the mothballed site and another site from Hitachi for $160 million. In 2019, the Japanese industry canceled plans to develop the Wylfa nuclear project, writing off $2.1 billion in the process.

Hunt's move is designed to expedite a new deal with a new private sector partner to build the power station at Wylfa, which could boost the government's plans to replace Britain's current aging nuclear power plants.

About 14% of the UK's electricity in 2022 will come from nuclear power plants, but as part of the transition, all but one of the plants is due to close by the end of 2010, just as demand for low-carbon power is set to increase. Get away from fossil fuels.

The government wants the UK to increase its nuclear power capacity from around 6GW currently to 24GW by 2050.

A consortium comprising US construction group Bechtel and US nuclear power company Westinghouse has already proposed building a new power plant at the Wylfa site using Westinghouse's AP1000 reactor technology.

“KEPCO is definitely interested in this project and the company is in discussions with the British government on this,” said an industry executive with knowledge of the situation.

A government official said Energy Minister Andrew Bowie was scheduled to meet with KEPCO this week to discuss the proposal. The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (Desnez) said: Wylfa has outstanding potential and welcomes interest from all parties to invest in UK nuclear projects.

Other industry insiders have pointed to increasingly active engagement between London and Seoul over a possible investment in Wylfa in recent months. One person said that Koreans are spread all over Desnez.

A UK government official briefed on the matter said talks were at a very early stage but Energy Secretary Claire Coutinho would very much welcome any interest in nuclear investment.

Another industry insider said Wylfa's future depended on the decisions of GB Nuclear, the government quango that currently owns the site.

GBN may authorize the construction of a large reactor at Wylfa, or determine that it is a suitable site for building a new cluster of smaller modular reactors. Proponents of SMRs argue that their modular design allows them to be built relatively quickly and inexpensively.

Wylfa is now the UK's next priority site, so KEPCO's interest is understandable, but GBN needs to make a decision soon on whether it wants a conventional nuclear power plant there, the figure said.

A high-ranking official in the Korean government expressed a cautious stance on the possibility of KEPCO purchasing land, saying it would be difficult to build a nuclear power plant in the UK.

“We have the technology to rebuild the nuclear ecosystem, so we can certainly build nuclear projects in the UK if the conditions are right,” he said. However, it is not a good idea for our company to undertake such a project at a loss and at a loss.

KEPCO declined to comment.

Despite the UK government's ambition to increase nuclear capacity to 24GW by 2050, only one project, Hinkley Point C, is under construction and is well over budget and behind delays.

Meanwhile, the government has asked potential investors in a second proposed project at Sizewell in Suffolk to submit final bids before the summer as ministers try to reach a final investment decision (FID) by July.

One industry insider said there had been discussions about announcing an FID by then, but he was not sure it would be feasible.

Centrica is one of the companies that has expressed interest in supporting Sizewell's new facility, which is being developed jointly by French state energy company EDF and the UK government. Enec, owned by Abu Dhabi's sovereign wealth fund, was also reported as a potential investor.

The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero say they are exploring a range of nuclear technologies to scale up nuclear power at its largest scale in 70 years and reach 24 GW of capacity by 2050.

He added that we are already making progress in reviving nuclear power, including securing two sites to host new projects.

