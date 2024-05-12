US officials continue to warn of Rafah invasion, even as Israel continues





Senior US officials on Sunday issued stark warnings against an Israeli invasion of Rafah, predicting that a major ground offensive in the southern Gaza city would result in widespread civilian casualties, trigger a Hamas insurgency and create a power vacuum that the terrorist group would later seek to fill.

The alarm bells from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan came after President Joe Biden last week issued an ultimatum on CNN that an Israeli invasion of Rafah would force it to suspend certain arms transfers.

Both Blinken and Sullivan said Biden made the decision because he did not want U.S. weapons used in what he believes was a bloody and misguided operation.

At the same time, they sought to refute claims by Republicans and pro-Israel Democrats that Biden was leaving Israel to fend for itself. And Blinken struggled to explain why his agency last week was unable to fully determine whether Israel was following international law in its campaign against Hamas, a conclusion that drew criticism from rights groups. human rights and certain legislators.

Blinken said Sunday that the United States believes Israel has killed more civilians than Hamas terrorists in its war in Gaza, and that Israel must do more to mitigate civilian deaths.

Although Israel has processes, procedures, rules and regulations to try to minimize harm to civilians, given the impact that this operation, this war in Gaza has had on the civilian population, these have not been applied consistently and effectively, Blinken said on CBS Face the. Nation.

The Gaza Health Ministry reported on Sunday that the number of people killed in the enclave as a result of Israeli military operations exceeded 35,000.

Despite months-old U.S. warnings about the desirability of a ground invasion of Rafah, Israel appears prepared to continue advancing on the city and has issued evacuation orders for some of the 1.4 million civilians there. would take shelter there.

Going headlong into Rafah could have disastrous consequences, Blinken warned on Sunday.

Israel is about to inherit, potentially, an insurgency with many armed Hamas on the left, or, if it disappears, a vacuum filled by chaos, filled by anarchy and probably filled by Hamas , Blinken said on NBC's Meet the Press on Sunday.

Sullivan, meanwhile, warned that an Israeli operation would result in very high civilian casualties while being unlikely to eliminate Hamas.

This is partly why Biden decided that American weapons should not be used in an offensive on Rafah.

He doesn't want to see American weapons used in this kind of operation, Sullivan said Sunday on ABC's This Week.

This does not mean he will abandon Israel or deprive them of their weapons. He focused on one particular operation that he believes will fail to defeat Hamas and will cause serious damage.

Sullivan spoke by telephone with his Israeli counterpart, Tzachi Hanegbi, on Sunday and reiterated President Biden's long-standing concerns about the possibility of a major ground military operation in Rafah, the White House said.

Mr. Hanegbi confirmed that Israel was taking into account the United States' concerns, according to a White House account of the call.

Blinken said Israel had resisted U.S. advice about developing a plan for Gaza once the war ended.

We have been working for many weeks to develop essential plans for security, governance and reconstruction. We didn't see this coming from Israel, we worked with Arab countries and others on this. We must see it too. We have the same goal as Israel. We want to make sure that Hamas can no longer govern Gaza, he told CBS.

Last week, the State Department released a report concluding that it is reasonable to assess that U.S. weapons were used by Israeli forces in Gaza in a manner inconsistent with international humanitarian law. But the report does not go so far as to officially claim that Israel violated the law.

We have no double standards. We treat Israel, one of our closest allies and partners, as we would treat any other country, Blinken said on NBC.

Still, he said it was impossible to make such a comprehensive decision in the middle of war.

This makes it very difficult, especially in the midst of war, to determine exactly what happened and draw definitive conclusions from any given incident, Blinken told CBS.

America's top diplomat downplayed the growing rift between Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, even as the relationship endures its most tense moment since the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks.

We are clear-headed and we tell ourselves the truth as we see it, Blinken said. We think above all about American interests. We also have Israel's interests in mind. And there may be a difference in perspective and best way to achieve this. But that’s also the nature of the relationship.

This story has been updated with additional information.

