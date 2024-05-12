FORTUNSKI AND CAPITO TO PARTICIPATE IN 2024 BRITISH OPEN POOL FINAL





Mieszko Fortunski and Robbie Capito will be competing in the BetVictor 2024 UK Open Pool Championship final on Telford International Centrelive broadcasters around the world, including DAZN, Viaplay and Sky Sports in the UK.

Semifinal resultsMieszko Fortunski11-4 Petri MakkonenRobbieCapito11-8 Pijus Labutis

Despite winning from the delay, Petri Makkonen scratched on the break and failed to get an eight-ball into the first rack, foreshadowing the misfortune he would face against Mieszko Fortunski.

Taking advantage of the Finn's mistake on rack 1, Fortunski gained momentum and executed a perfect 2-9 combo on rack 4 to eventually reach 6-0. However, Makkonen finally won his first two racks after overcoming a safety shot on rack number 7, and won 6–2 via the ensuing golden break. Fortunski quickly drained two racks to make it 8-2, leading the two teams to exchange safety shots on rack 11. Makkonen redeemed himself this time, setting up a trap that forced Fortunski to scratch, allowing him to sweep and succeed. It's 8-3.

Repeating history, Makkonen's dry break on rack 12 gave the opportunity back to Fortunski, who once again regained momentum to reach the hill. Butcher showcased his skills with a 3-ball jump shot and 4-6 combo in the final rack, eventually sweeping the table and securing a spot as a finalist.

To conclude the semifinals, Robbie Captino and Pijus Labutis engaged in a tense and strategic battle. Labutis took the first three racks, delivering a safety shot that Capito was initially unable to respond to. It wasn't until the fourth rack that Capito found redemption, when he executed a kick shot on a 7-ball to sweep and take the first rack.

Maintaining his composure, Capito won six straight racks to take the lead at 6-3. A foul shot on the 8-ball broke the streak at the 10th rack and allowed Labutis to steal the rack. Capito countered with a stunning long bank shot on the one-ball, eluding another safety to make it 7-4.

The pressure took its toll on both fighters, which was evident in their struggles in the subsequent rack. At rack 13, both made back-to-back scratches to give Labbutis a brief chase, bringing the score to 8-7. In a desperate bid for an equaliser, Labutis attempted to clear the table in the 16 rack but left the five-ball on the edge for Capito to catch.

Despite Capito reaching the hill at rack 18, Labutis continued to set the trap for a comeback reminiscent of the first round. However, a failure to score two balls on rack 20 sealed his fate and allowed Capito to once again sweep the table and secure victory in this epic battle.

13Final race between Mieszko Fortunski (POL) and Robbie Capito (HKG)

WatchThe UK Open Pool Championship Final will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the UK and Ireland, fans in the US and Brazil can watch on DAZN, and fans in Scandinavia, the Baltic States, Poland, the Netherlands and Iceland can watch live on Viaplay. can.

Find out where you can watch in your country here.

Tickets Tickets can be purchased to enjoy the final at the Telford International Center from 22:00. Secure your tickets here

Session Time UK Time Sunday 12 May – 6pm to 9.30pm

