UK gives stern warning about weak air defense system | Department of Defense





Britain's air defense systems are negligibly limited, a major defense contractor has claimed, with the MoD warning that the risk of attack from the sky is the highest in 30 years.

Northrop Grumman UK, a leading supplier of defense technology to the RAF and Royal Navy, presented the assessment in response to questions from a parliamentary committee examining lessons that can be learned from the war in Ukraine.

Asked whether there was a need to increase investment in Integrated Air and Missile Defense (IAMD), the company said the UK's lack of capability was a huge risk to national security.

Current capabilities are negligibly limited, the company said, a result of a lack of long-term investment and overreliance on NATO partner capabilities. This capability gap poses a serious risk to national security, and the war demonstrates why IAMD is now a critical requirement.

The intervention marks one of the starkest public assessments of Britain's preparedness by an organization with deep knowledge of national defense. Northrop Grumman UK supports a key pillar of UK air defence, the RAF's F-35 Lightning II and the Royal Navy's aircraft carrier and submarine fleet.

The company contrasted Britain's ability to deal with anti-aircraft salvos negatively with that of the Polish government. The Polish government recently signed a $2.5 billion contract with the U.S. government to acquire systems to synchronize anti-aircraft weapons, including Patriot missile launchers.

In short, the UK needs to step up its investment in IAMD, the company said. This will require investments in sensors and effectors, as well as in architectures that provide true integration, as Poland has done. The investments needed to protect military capabilities, governments, and critical national infrastructure require significant resources. However, Russia has shown that it is willing to target all three in this war, and Britain is well within effective weapons range of the Russian system.

The comments echo a recent report by the Royal Allied Studies Institute (Rusi) which found that Britain's surface-to-air systems are currently not equipped to defeat a wide range of air threats and that Russian submarines are within attack range. UK without warning.

The number of personnel with expertise in air defense is said to be very small, and the government has not invested in the latest and most sophisticated systems that use a variety of radars that are difficult to destroy or fool.

The MoD uses RAF Lightning and Typhoon jets to eliminate rogue aircraft and six Royal Navy Type-45 destroyers to launch missiles from the sky, but many of these have been out of action for long periods of time for maintenance or repairs.

Each of the six Sky Saber ground-based air defense systems can shoot down multiple missiles, but at least two are understood to be currently deployed overseas.

Skip past newsletter promotions

Our morning email breaks down the day's top stories to tell you what's happening and why it matters.

Privacy Policy: Our newsletter may contain information about charities, online advertising and externally funded content. Please see our privacy policy for more details. We use Google reCaptcha to secure our website, which is subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

After newsletter promotion

The Department of Defense said in its own evidence to a Senate committee that it was looking at ways to improve air defenses.

Officials said: As demonstrated by the war in Ukraine and recent events in Israel, the challenge of protecting ourselves from attack from the sky, both abroad and at home, is the most serious in more than 30 years.

Last month, US Chief of Defense Staff Admiral Tony Radakin told LBC that discussions were underway to build an Iron Dome similar to the one used by Israel. The technology is designed to use radar to detect rockets and calculate their threat level. Interceptor missiles are fired only at targets expected to attack populated areas.

A MoD spokesman said: The UK is well prepared for any incident and its defense will be carried out together with our NATO allies. As part of our commitment to increase UK defense spending by 2.5% over the next six years, we continue to review potential opportunities to develop and modernize our air defense capabilities across Europe in close consultation with our allies and partners.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/article/2024/may/12/uk-given-stark-warning-over-very-limited-air-defence-systems The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos