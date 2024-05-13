Dollar Dominance: Americans Vacationing Abroad Hurts US Economy





Americans have enthusiastically indulged in revenge travel since pandemic restrictions were lifted, and the recent surge in dollars has made it even more attractive.

In fact, so many Americans are heading to Europe that many cities are struggling to find ways to stem excessive tourism. This is because the Federal Reserve's aggressive rate hikes and long-term hike policy have boosted the dollar against major global currencies, which have collapsed as other central banks are expected to soon begin cutting. their rates.

The U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, has jumped about 4% since the start of the year and 5.6% from its July 2023 low. The result is that the dollar goes further abroad, making foreign vacations cheaper. for the Americans.

But U.S. outbound tourism is treated as an imported service in calculating GDP, which saw disappointing growth in the first quarter, driven in part by a larger trade deficit. In recent months, the share of service imports allocated to travel has reached its highest level since 2005, when the dollar also experienced a period of strength, according to a note from Wells Fargo on Friday.

On the services side, the United States is running a trade surplus, so if outbound travel continues to intensify alongside a growing goods deficit, net exports could weigh significantly on real GDP growth, the analysts wrote.

Wells Fargo also calculated that a similar period of dollar strength between 2014 and 2015 saw travel imports (Americans vacationing abroad) increase by about $1.1 billion, while exports of travel (foreigners vacationing in the United States) changed little.

Certainly, travel services worth $1.1 billion account for a 1.5% share of the total trade balance, analysts added. But don't let that small part fool you.

In short, growth in outbound travel may not be enough to move the needle in any given month, but over time it could become a more important factor in net exports than “It's not currently appreciated,” Wells Fargo concluded.

