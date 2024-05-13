UK sees surge in cases of fatal lung disease linked to kitchen renovations





Lawyers and doctors helping the first British trader to be diagnosed with a lung disease linked to materials used in kitchen renovations believe the case could signal the start of an epidemic.

In recent months, the first cases of silicosis have been reported in the UK among technicians working with artificial stone, widely used in modern kitchen worktops.

High-silica engineered quartz material has already been banned in Australia, where it has been described as modern asbestos after hundreds of suspected cases were confirmed.

The U.S. state of California also implemented emergency lockdown measures after 10 workers died.

Daniel Easton, partner at Leigh Day, represents the first UK patient to be diagnosed with silicosis following a stone operation. Long-term lung disease is caused by inhaling large amounts of crystalline silica dust produced during cutting slabs.

He said: We may be facing silicosis, an infectious disease that will become a major problem in the coming years. There are signs that we are starting down a similar path to Australia.

My guess is that cases may be starting to pick up in the UK, and with the lag in Australia, the major problems they've had may be coming soon.

Mr Easton added that law firms had been scratching their heads as to why there had been no silicosis outbreaks in the UK after Australia's first case of silicosis linked to engineered stone was reported in 2015.

He said: The impression we have had, perhaps until the last 12 months or so, has been that there may be some reason for the exodus of England and Wales. But now I'm not sure if that's true.

Read next

Up to 10 cases of silicosis linked to artificial stones are known to have been confirmed in the UK. It comes after it was revealed in February that three cases had been reported last year to Sword, a surveillance system used by doctors to record work-related respiratory illnesses.

The popularity of quartz kitchen surfaces has exploded in recent years, making them now the most popular worktop material in the UK.

Specialized water cutting techniques can curb dust spread during manufacturing, but dry cutting can expose workers to harmful amounts of silica dust.

Dr Carl Reynolds, a respiratory consultant at Imperial College London, said patients suffering from illness due to exposure to man-made stone dust were becoming increasingly common.

In an article written with Dr Sheipali Gandhi, a pulmonologist at the University of California, they highlight the rise in hospital admissions and care for patients in London and California over the past 12 months.

He called for a ban on the use of artificial stone to protect workers in the industry. Silicosis could accelerate among artificial stone workers after five years of heavy exposure, he said.

By comparison, in industries such as mining, it could take 10 to 20 years for people to develop silicosis from exposure to dust.

In the case of artificial or engineered stone silicosis, the use of these new substances has resulted in outbreaks in young, highly exposed people, he said.

We have a completely preventable disease. And it is a terrible disease. The prognosis is very poor. About half of people with this disease will eventually die or receive a lung transplant.

This only raises the question of whether this new substance is actually needed in a setting where its adverse health effects are well-documented.

He said it's almost certain there will be more cases, but it's difficult to know what the exact number could be.

Leobardo Segura Meza, a 27-year-old California worker with silicosis, is harassing workers who cut and polish engineered stone with high silica content. and his son Leo Gael Segura, 4 (Photo: Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

In Australia, a screening program since 2018 found that 11% of 4,743 masons and engineered stone workers had a probable or confirmed diagnosis of silicosis due to workplace exposure to a dust known as respirable crystalline silica (RCS).

A study published last year in California found that 52 California engineered stone workers were diagnosed with silicosis, 51 of whom were Latino immigrants. 10 of them died.

Leobardo Segura Meza, 27, is one of the workers diagnosed. After 10 years of cutting, polishing and installing benches throughout Los Angeles County, he has now been told a lung transplant is his only hope for survival.

In the UK, kitchen companies have clamped down on the sale of engineered stone worktops, but the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) has said it is not considering any restrictions and is instead focusing on ensuring safe cutting practices.

Andy Phillips, director of the Worktop Fabricators Federation, the trade body for companies involved in manufacturing and installing stone worktops in the UK, said a blanket ban would fail to address the fact that silica dust poses a risk when cutting other types of stone. .

He said: The question is, if we are going to ban engineered stone, what should we be banning at the same time? Cutting any type of stone is dangerous. Wet cutting must be done using quartz material.

Even when wet cutting, dust should be monitored to ensure that it is actually effective in reducing dust and local exhaust ventilation should also be used where necessary. Use PPE if necessary.

The association hopes to study data on cases of silicosis in workers associated with engineered stone to determine what kinds of controls are in place.

“What we really want to understand as an organization is what can we do to prevent this from happening,” he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://inews.co.uk/news/uk-rapid-rise-cases-fatal-lung-disease-linked-kitchen-revamps-3046743 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos